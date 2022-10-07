From 6-20 o’clock on October 7, Hangzhou added 4 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, 3 cases were detected by centralized isolation points, and 1 case was found by community screening (“three inspections in three days” for people from other provinces in Hangzhou).

Asymptomatic infected persons 2-4, people from outside the province, were detected at centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: People from other provinces who came to Hangzhou temporarily lived in Building 6, Dongguan Apartment, Puyan Street, Binjiang District.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition.

Our city has activated the emergency response mechanism for the first time, and quickly carried out the work of traceability, isolation control, nucleic acid detection, etc., and carried out environmental sampling, testing and disinfection of its activity sites within the city, and urgently carried out close and sub-close contact. Check and control.

The trajectories of public places involving our city are as follows:

October 4: Henan Braised Noodles (Building 6, Dongguan Apartment).

October 5: Zhejiang Revolutionary Martyrs Memorial Hall (No. 100-1 Wansongling Road), Hangzhou Fangzhi Museum (No. 266 Wangjiang Road).

October 6: Babi Zhonghua Baodian (Dongguan Apartment Building 4), Kerry Express convenience store, Canteen in Creative Park (Sanhua Jianghong International Creative Park – No. 228, Qiuyi Road, Binjiang District).

October 7: Babi Zhonghua Baodian (Building 4, Dongguan Apartment), Kerry Express Convenience Store (Sanhua Jianghong International Creative Park – No. 228, Qiuyi Road, Binjiang District).

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance. They can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

Our city implements 7-day centralized isolation medical observation for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; implement 7-day home quarantine for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days Observation (if conditions are not available, centralized isolation medical observation); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people from other provinces (returning) to Hangzhou should complete the “landing inspection” within one and a half hours after arriving in Hangzhou, and the second after entering Hangzhou. , On the third day, nucleic acid testing was completed once a day. Subsequent nucleic acid testing will be completed voluntarily every 72 hours in accordance with the normalized nucleic acid testing requirements.