The classic Monopoly game “Rich Man 4” Steam page is online and will be released on May 11|Rich Man 4|Monopoly|STEAM_Sina Technology_Sina.com





News from IT House on April 23, the classic Monopoly game “Rich Arms 4” has recently been officially launched on the Steam page, and will be released on May 11. The price has not yet been announced.

In terms of configuration, the game is a classic Monopoly game, and the requirements for the overall configuration of the computer are not high. Specifically, to run “Rich Arms 4” requires at least Windows 7 operating system, Intel i3-2100 / AMD A8-5600k processor, DirectX version 8.0 and 2GB of available storage space to run smoothly.

IT House attached game introduction:

In addition, judging from the existing information, the game idea of ​​”Fu Jia Tian Xia 4″ is basically the same as that of “Fu Jia Tian Xia 3”. At the beginning, you will have a small amount of funds and soldiers, and a few trusted generals will accompany you. Players must rely on doing business around, shuttle casinos, and try to raise funds by patchwork. Once they occupy the empty city and have their own territory, they can work hard to obtain tax revenue, and then recruit talents, recruit troops, conquer cities and land, and finally unify The world became the real overlord of the Three Kingdoms era. In addition to the well-known historical plots such as the defeat of Dong Zhuo, the Battle of Chibi, and the capture of Meng Huo seven times, the game also randomly intersperses more than a hundred emergencies that make people laugh.



