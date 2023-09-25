The Cnmi Sustainable Fashion Awards reward Gucci, Valentino and Dolce&Gabbana

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ten winners, eleven members of the jury, 1300 guests gathered at the Teatro alla Scala among sustainable clothes and archive looks like the one by Gucci by Tom Ford sported by Chiara Ferragni. To promote a fashion which, despite continuing to be a polluting industry, is taking increasingly important steps towards reducing its environmental and social impact. Along the entire supply chain: from fabric producers to big brands.

These are the numbers of the new edition of the Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023 of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, created in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (Efi) of the United Nations Agency ITC and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, with the support of the Municipality of Milan and held last night at La Scala, presented by the actress Sabrina Impacciatore.

Gucci was awarded The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award For Circular Economy. The initiative that obtained the recognition is the Circular Hub’s Denim Project, created to create a product that maximizes the use of recycled materials, durability, repairability and recyclability of products at the end of their life, while Valentino received the award The Education of excellence Award: the creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli went on stage to collect the award from the singer Elodie together with the seamstresses of the maison. Dolce&Gabbana was awarded The Craft & Italian Artisanship Award, presented by Bianca Balti to Alfonso Dolce, while Manteco received The Climate Action Award for its projects in the sustainable wool supply chain and Candiani Denim received The Groundbreaker Award for denim sustainable Coreva.

Among the other winners were Donatella Versace, who received The Humanitarian Award For Equity and Inclusivity from Marco Mengoni, and Marie Claire Daveu, chief sustainability officer of the Kering group who earned The Biodiversity & Water Award for the Regenerative & Climate Fund for Nature. Chloé, however, won The Human Capital & Social Impact Award.

Last but not least, The Bicester Collection Award For Emerging Designers went to Ahluwalia, Priya Ahluwalia’s brand, which received it from Chiara Ferragni and Laurent Vinay.

