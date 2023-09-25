Home » The Cnmi Sustainable Fashion Awards reward Gucci, Valentino and Dolce&Gabbana
Entertainment

The Cnmi Sustainable Fashion Awards reward Gucci, Valentino and Dolce&Gabbana

by admin
The Cnmi Sustainable Fashion Awards reward Gucci, Valentino and Dolce&Gabbana

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ten winners, eleven members of the jury, 1300 guests gathered at the Teatro alla Scala among sustainable clothes and archive looks like the one by Gucci by Tom Ford sported by Chiara Ferragni. To promote a fashion which, despite continuing to be a polluting industry, is taking increasingly important steps towards reducing its environmental and social impact. Along the entire supply chain: from fabric producers to big brands.

These are the numbers of the new edition of the Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023 of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, created in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (Efi) of the United Nations Agency ITC and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, with the support of the Municipality of Milan and held last night at La Scala, presented by the actress Sabrina Impacciatore.

Gucci was awarded The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award For Circular Economy. The initiative that obtained the recognition is the Circular Hub’s Denim Project, created to create a product that maximizes the use of recycled materials, durability, repairability and recyclability of products at the end of their life, while Valentino received the award The Education of excellence Award: the creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli went on stage to collect the award from the singer Elodie together with the seamstresses of the maison. Dolce&Gabbana was awarded The Craft & Italian Artisanship Award, presented by Bianca Balti to Alfonso Dolce, while Manteco received The Climate Action Award for its projects in the sustainable wool supply chain and Candiani Denim received The Groundbreaker Award for denim sustainable Coreva.

See also  «Triangle of Sadness», a cutting satire shakes up the Cannes competition

Among the other winners were Donatella Versace, who received The Humanitarian Award For Equity and Inclusivity from Marco Mengoni, and Marie Claire Daveu, chief sustainability officer of the Kering group who earned The Biodiversity & Water Award for the Regenerative & Climate Fund for Nature. Chloé, however, won The Human Capital & Social Impact Award.

Last but not least, The Bicester Collection Award For Emerging Designers went to Ahluwalia, Priya Ahluwalia’s brand, which received it from Chiara Ferragni and Laurent Vinay.

You may also like

Yang Zi Opens Up About Appearance Doubts: “I...

They will update data on tourist accommodations in...

Hollywood Screenwriters Reach Agreement in Principle to End...

Depardieu, his collection of 250 works of art...

Reviewing Goldwin x Spiber’s Rebirth: 2023 Autumn and...

The best of Talleres in the video game...

Sophia Loren Undergoes Surgery for Hip Fracture, Postpones...

Interparfums Italia is strengthened: it will distribute all...

Harbin Beer & 88rising Team Up for China’s...

Rice, dairy products, fruits and vegetables check the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy