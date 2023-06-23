The CNV will allow MEP and CCL to operate in yuan

The National Securities Commission (CNV) enabled this Thursday yuan marketable securitieswhich allows the beneficiaries of the initiative to operate with MEP o CCL through the Chinese currency to cover profits or savings through the financial tools, as anticipated Profile.

The measure responds to a request from the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA), which since October 2020 has been carrying out operations to develop the spot exchange markets (MULC) and RMB yuan futures, “in order to tend to financial stability and the strengthening of reserves,” they said from the entity.

In this sense, the CNV approved the RG 965which readjusts the provisions and requirements for the sale and purchase operations of negotiable fixed-income securities, nominated and payable in dollars issued by the Argentine Republic under local and/or foreign law.

The CNV would allow MEP and CCL to operate in yuan and would alleviate dollarization pressure

Sources from the Central Bank explained to PERFIL that RG 965 enables the negotiation of negotiable securities in RMB yuan, that is, buy bonds in pesos and sell them in yuan RMB.

“In addition, it establishes -as the RG 962 regulation did for negotiable securities with settlement in dollars- that the number of titles sold with settlement in RMB yuan and in any jurisdiction may not exceed the number of securities purchased with settlement in foreign currency and in any jurisdiction, on the same day that operations are arranged and for each settlement term, for each principal sub-account”, they detailed.