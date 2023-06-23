Belgium: end of Josué Doké’s career at Sporting Charleroi

Between Josué Doké and the sporting club Charleroi, it’s over! The purchase option of the young Togolese international striker will not be exercised.

Six months after his arrival at the Royal Sporting Charleroi, Josué Doké will have to pack his bags. Lent with a purchase option by the Planet Foot Academy, the purchase option which amounts to €200,000 will not be exercised by the zebras. This was notified to the player by his club Sporting Charleroi. Injured at the end of the season, Josué Doké still made some good appearances with the first team of the zebras. According to information gathered by the editorial staff, this disagreement between the two parties is due to the sum of the purchase option deemed too high by the president of Royal Sporting Charleroi. A real opposite for the player who had a pre-contract of 6 months and 3 years as an option.

Very convincing during his last 6 months at Sporting Charleroi, this refusal from the zebra board was a surprise for all the supporters and part of the staff who believe in the talent of young Josué Doké. According to other reliable sources, he is already in talks with a club in the Lithuanian first division to revive after his injury.

