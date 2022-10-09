Source title: The competition for the top five of The Voice of China has ended, and Li Chuchu, a student of Li Ronghao’s group, has successfully advanced to the top five

On the evening of October 7th, the "Voice of China 2022″ top five competition came to an end. In the end, Li Chuchu, Liang Yuying, Pan Yunqi, Wang Zepeng, and Cai Ziyi became the top five students and will sprint to the final finals. This year, the competition system of "The Voice of China" is different from previous years. A breakthrough has been made in the competition system from the original PK outside the group to the main PK within the mentor team. The mentor group assessment broadcast on September 30 will compete for the top 11 Strong, after a tense 1V1 duel, the top 11 of "The Voice of China" were officially born. They are Li Chuchu, Cai Ziyi, Zhang Yiwen of Li Ronghao's team, Yao Yusheng, Liang Yuying, Ru Jin of Li Keqin's team, and the Burning Dolphins of Liang Jingru's team. , Yang Can, Pan Runqi, Zhou Feige and Wang Zepeng of Li Wei's team. In the 22-to-11 competition, Li Chuchu sang a brand new original work "According to the Order". Instructor Li Ronghao also proposed to raise two tunes during the rehearsal. Li Chuchu performed well in a complete and smooth song direction. The lyrics are undoubtedly a demonstration of Li Chuchu's progress in the show. Li Chuchu said in the show, "Thank you for accommodating me who is not perfect." Instructor Coco Li also warmly comforted when commenting, "It is because of our imperfections that our characteristics are different from others." You can see Li Chuchu is a very humble and grateful little girl. In the 11-to-5 match on the evening of the 7th, Li Chuchu first sang Cai Jianya's "Beautyful Love". In the first round of PK Cai Ziyi, he lost by a small score. Li Ronghao said in the show, "Li Chuchu, I am the strictest in our team. The most severe." Li Ronghao is also constantly helping the students to grow, and Li Chuchu has been making progress in the show, especially in the competition for the top five. An original song "The Funny Thing" earned her 268 points. The audience voted, and finally defeated the other six students and successfully advanced to the top five. In the process of singing, it can be seen that Li Chuchu is constantly improving and breaking through himself, and the typhoon is becoming more and more stable. Instructor Li Keqin also said, "From the blind selection to the present, Li Chuchu should be regarded as one of the singers who have improved the most, and the progress comes from you. I can see your confidence from the simplest eyes to every word you sing, and I can hear the confidence from your heart." The "Voice of China 2022″ program has come to an end. I hope that Li Chuchu can continue to challenge himself in the follow-up competitions, continue to make breakthroughs, and show the best of himself to the public.

