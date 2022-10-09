Home Sports PSG angrily responds to Ramos’ red card: The referee needs to do better! | Goal.com China
Sports

PSG angrily responds to Ramos’ red card: The referee needs to do better! | Goal.com China

by admin
PSG angrily responds to Ramos’ red card: The referee needs to do better! | Goal.com China

In the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims, central defender Ramos was sent off by the referee, which caused great controversy.

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Sergio Ramos was sent off after receiving two consecutive yellow cards in a short period of time for his comments to the referee. However, his teammates did not agree with the penalty. In fact, most of the public opinion in the outside world believes that the punishment is too severe.

“I think the referee should have better control,” Danilo Pereira said in an interview. “There is no reason for this, it makes us angry, we want to play normally. But, this situation is very complicated.”

Coach Galti said: “I’m not very sure that the rudeness (the one Ramos was punished) was directed at the referee.”

Ramos will miss the next round of the Ligue 1 battle with Marseille because of this red card. The good performance of this season can only be forced to be interrupted.

Getty

After receiving this red card, Ramos has received a total of 28 red cards in all senior events throughout his career. In the next round, the Spaniard can only watch on the sidelines and cheer for his teammates.

Editor’s Picks

See also  Crazy night for the giants: Liverpool upset Paris 5-0, Messi barbs the world, Tottenham and the Blues win – yqqlm

You may also like

Songshan Longmen has a small victory and rebounded...

Japanese GP, Verstappen wins and is world champion....

” By now I could have been dead...

Premier League-Haaland scored Cancelo’s pass and made a...

Binotto attacks the FIA: “A ridiculous and unacceptable...

Irma Testa the interview: “Women in power”

Who is SAM, from bullied victim to clinical...

Inter, Inzaghi’s rule: “Are you booked? I’ll replace...

Andrea Compagno: ‘Me, from Serie D to Europe...

Cangzhou Lions’ attacking group headed by Kante keeps...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy