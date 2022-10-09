In the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims, central defender Ramos was sent off by the referee, which caused great controversy.

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Sergio Ramos was sent off after receiving two consecutive yellow cards in a short period of time for his comments to the referee. However, his teammates did not agree with the penalty. In fact, most of the public opinion in the outside world believes that the punishment is too severe.

“I think the referee should have better control,” Danilo Pereira said in an interview. “There is no reason for this, it makes us angry, we want to play normally. But, this situation is very complicated.”

Coach Galti said: “I’m not very sure that the rudeness (the one Ramos was punished) was directed at the referee.”

Ramos will miss the next round of the Ligue 1 battle with Marseille because of this red card. The good performance of this season can only be forced to be interrupted.

After receiving this red card, Ramos has received a total of 28 red cards in all senior events throughout his career. In the next round, the Spaniard can only watch on the sidelines and cheer for his teammates.