Title: Queen Coco Lee’s Husband Bruce Rockowitz Faces Backlash Amid Controversy

Subtitle: Public Outrage Mounts Over False Obituary and Damaging Allegations Against Businessman

Date: July 7, 2022

In a shocking turn of events, the passing of the renowned queen Coco Lee on July 5th has sparked controversy surrounding her wealthy businessman husband, Bruce Rockowitz. The couple, known for their fluctuating marital status, was reportedly planning to initiate divorce proceedings this month.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bruce recently issued an obituary referring to Coco Lee as his “beloved wife,” causing public outrage and stirring a wave of discontent among netizens. One netizen even resorted to branding Bruce’s company as a “scumbag company.” However, Coco Lee’s second sister, Li Silin, swiftly intervened to correct the misinformation, clarifying that the company no longer belonged to Bruce and had been disbanded a long time ago. Tragically, Li Silin also revealed that the original boss of the company had met an untimely demise.

Having been involved in business in Hong Kong for several years, Bruce is a Canadian national who served as the CEO of Global Brands Co., Ltd. and had been primarily based at their Hong Kong headquarters. Additionally, Bruce held a partnership with Colby Net Ltd, the youngest son of Li Ka-shing, a prominent Hong Kong businessman.

However, investigations by media outlets following Coco Lee’s passing have uncovered concerning details about Bruce’s business ventures. Records from public information websites revealed a steady decrease in Global Standard’s total assets from 2018 to 2020, ultimately leading to its delisting in 2022. Furthermore, it has come to light that Bruce is not the company’s principal shareholder, and Li Silin has disclosed that he was dismissed as the CEO of the company long ago.

The public uproar surrounding the false obituary and revelations about Bruce’s company have cast a shadow over his reputation. Many have expressed their disappointment and anger at the businessman, with demands for him to address these issues and provide transparency about his current involvement in any business ventures.

As the public waits for further statements from Bruce Rockowitz, the exact cause of Coco Lee’s passing remains unknown, leaving her fans and loved ones in mourning for the beloved queen of music.

