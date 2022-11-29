“Corset”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, the new film “Corset” focusing on “Sissi” Empress Elizabeth of Austria will be released on December 23rd in North America.

The film will represent Austria to compete for the Oscar for Best International Film, starring Vicky Krips and directed by Marie Kruse (“Thirty and Beautiful”, “The Land Under Your Feet”).

Adored for her beauty, Elizabeth is known for inspiring fashion trends, but in 1877, Elizabeth celebrates her 40th birthday and must maintain her public image by tying her corset tighter and tighter. Elisabeth’s role goes against her will and is reduced to a purely performative nature, her thirst for knowledge and zest for life making her increasingly restless in Vienna.

Elizabeth then travels to England and Bavaria, visiting old flames and old friends, seeking the excitement and purpose of her youth. With the strict ceremonial duties ahead of her, Elizabeth rebels against her overblown image and comes up with a plan to protect her estate.

Empress Elisabeth was born into an aristocratic family in the Kingdom of Bavaria and was often nicknamed Sissy by family and friends. Although Queen Elizabeth was a duchess, before she met Franz Joseph I at the age of 16, she enjoyed a natural education life mode. Marriage thrust her into formal Habsburg court life in a way she didn’t expect and felt alienated. Her mother-in-law, Princess Sophie, took over Queen Elizabeth’s daughters after they were born and even christened them without Queen Elizabeth’s knowledge. Therefore, at the beginning of her marriage, she was at odds with her mother-in-law because of her daughter’s custody. Although Empress Elisabeth had limited political influence in Austria-Hungary, she had become something of a cultural icon. Queen Elizabeth, as in her film and theater productions, has been regarded as a tragic figure torn between the free spirit and traditional courtly conventions.

