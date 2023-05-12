The Court rejected a last-minute claim from Tucumán, which insisted on electing a governor this Sunday

The Supreme Court of Justice rejected this Thursday, May 11, a request from the province of Tucuman to review the ruling that suspended the gubernatorial elections that were scheduled for next Sunday.

At the same time, in another resolution, the judges rejected a claim from Together for Change in San Juanwhich wanted the elections for mayor, provincial legislators and councilors to also be suspended, for which reason it ratified its holding.

In the ruling to which the agency had access Argentine Newsthe highest court expressed: “That the Province of Tucumán files an appeal for reconsideration against the resolution of the Court that decided to give rise to the precautionary measure requested in the initial brief, and ordered suspend the call for the election of governor and lieutenant governor of said province on May 14, until a final pronouncement is issued“.

“That the appeal must be rejected, since when the challenged precautionary measure was decreed a rigorous evaluation of the history of the case was carried out and, based on them, and on the precedents cited in the decision that is being appealed, the Court considered that the reasons justifying its origin were established,” the Court listed.

Supreme Court of Justice. Photo: Telam

Third, he stated: “That the arguments put forward by the provincial State are far from constituting a concrete and reasoned criticism of the resolution that is considered wrong (arg. arts.239 and 265 of the Code of Civil and Commercial Procedure of the Nation) and, therefore, they do not alter that decision with regard to the credibility of the right invoked by the plaintiff and the configuration of the danger in the delay that this Court made merit for the issuance of the precautionary measure in question. (arg. Rulings: 327:4850; case CSJ 277/2012 (48-T)/CS1 “Telefónica Móviles Argentina SA c/ Tucumán, Provincia de s/ declaratory action of certainty”, pronouncement of December 17, 2013)”.

Alberto Fernández: “The Court compulsively overwhelms federalism and the autonomy of the provinces”

Therefore, the high court resolved to “reject the appeal for reversal filed” by the Tucuman authorities to restore the Sunday elections that were suspended this Tuesday.

The decision of the Court responded to a precautionary measure against the governor Juan Manzurwho is running for lieutenant governor, but is questioned because -according to the opposition- he already exceeded the number of periods in power allowed by the provincial Constitution.

Juan Manzur. Photo: Twitter

In the case of San Juan, he was also suspended for a similar presentation they made against the governor Sergio Uñac, who was seeking re-election. In neither of the two cases did the Supreme Court resolve the substantive issue, that is to say, it has not yet expressed itself on whether both Manzur and Uñac may again be candidates for the Executive branch of their districts this year.

CA/HB