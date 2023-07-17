The Cribs – Live At The Cavern

by Oliver on July 13, 2023 in Live Album

Live At The Cavern: Later than most others, also bend The Cribs still with the recording of a corona streaming event around the corner. Physically limited to 2000 vinyl records.



Without an audience amid the pandemic on November 21st 2020 at the iconic Liverpool club Cavern recorded, the first official live album by the three Jarman brothers functions as a veritable retrospective alongside the indestructible indie hits of Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever and The New Fellas (unfortunately exclusive Hey Scenesters!) but also reconciled above all with the Cribs albums, which have been weakening since 2019 – the current Night Network in particular is put in a good light with the entry Running Into You as a veritable catchy tune, before Broken Arrow at the other end in its spartan rock n Rolling pragmatism lets something anthemic rise into the night sky.

With a nicely compact focus on crisp rocking numbers (whose playful performance also benefits from the successful sound and always, as in Back To The Boltholealso bundled in excessive discharges). Live At The Cavern so far up to the new semi-hit Leather Jacket Love Song (The Cribs can do catchy scene numbers simply reliably and effortlessly routinely) over 75 minutes a pleasantly entertaining affair, which will not only please die-hard fans of the Brits.

Live At The Cavern by The Cribs

