The metropol collective company reported that as of the first minute of this Wednesday 23 of its bus lines will be totally unemployedas a protest for the breach of a judicial measure by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation.

The measure arranged will be aggravated, since this Tuesday the strike covered only six of its lines and the progressive reduction of another nine.

On this occasion, there will be 23 who will join an absolute strike, several of them traveling between La Plata and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

Cross between the collective chambers and the Kicillof government for the 2,500 million in subsidies

“We report the total interruption of service on the lines 65, 90, 151, 176, 194, 195, 228, 237, 276, 310, 322, 326, 327, 336, 365, 386, 392, 448, 503, 504, 507, 510 y 670 as of 00:00 on Wednesday, April 12, due to a lack of basic supplies to operate, due to the continuous non-compliance of the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation to a judicial measure favorable to Metropol,” the company said on its Twitter account.

During this Tuesday, the “lockout” initially affected lines 65, 90, 151, 194, 195 that cover routes between the City of Buenos Aires and the Conurbano.

What does the company Metropol claim

“The measure is fulfilled due to the repeated non-compliance by the Ministry of Transport of the Nation to the judicial measure issued in favor of Metropolratified today by the Judge of the Cause, to which is added the delay in the payment of compensation, is that from 00:00 hs. On Tuesday, April 11, Lines 65, 90, 151, 194 and 195 must interrupt their services, while Lines 176, 237, 276, 310, 326, 448, 507, 510B and 670 will progressively reduce it, due to lack of resources to operate,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s decision comes after having paid 100 percent of the March salaries of the more than 4,000 workers and having reached the critical resource limit.

The company explained that the origin of the conflict lies in the “unjustified withdrawal” for 16 months of 15 percent of income.

Strength measurement of the Metropol lines.

Said situation, the company explained in depth, “was taken to Justice by means of a precautionary measure and has a favorable ruling ratified in several instances, which has been disobeyed by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, depriving the company of resources that are essential to cover the entirety of their demand, as expressly recognized in the court rulings”.

“This illegitimate removal of resources, added to the problems suffered by all AMBA operators (unpaid debt of subsidies for more than $24,000 million to date; together with the delay due to the impact of inflation 2023 – not included in the subsidies), was supported up to now with the great business effort, and the greatest indebtedness to comply with the service”, reported Metropol, detailing that they borrowed “to the maximum of their possibilities”.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our users, but it is an unavoidable consequence of the repeated breaches by the National Ministry of Transportation of its obligations and court rulings,” the statement closed.

ED