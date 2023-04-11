Realistic themes created and performed by Wuxi Song and Dance Theater (Jiangsu Folk Dance Theater)balletAfter the work “Singing the Motherland” has been renewed and upgraded, it will land on the National Center for the Performing Arts from April 16th to 17th to reproduce the classics.Use cultural and artistic history to tell the mental journey of Wang Xin, the creator of “Singing the Motherland”, and convey the spiritual power of “cross-age”!





The dance beauty feast is newly upgraded to write the most sincere family and country feelings

Wuxi Song and Dance Theater (Jiangsu Folk Dance Theatre)’s original dance drama “Singing the Motherland” has assembled a front-line creative team in the industry, with Tie Han as the screenwriter, Wang Ge, a famous Chinese dance drama director, as the chief choreographer, and young composer Yang Fan and visual director. Ren Dongsheng, stage designer Liu Bei, costume designer A Kuan, lighting designer Li Chao, modeling designer Jia Lei, choreographers Liu Wen, Xia Ming, Li Chao, young dancers Xiao Yu, Qin Xi, Jiang Yuhao, Wang Yuan and other well-known domestic artists to join. Previously, the play had been successfully staged in Shanghai and other places and received wide acclaim.





The light comedy style presents the main theme of the story and strives to shape the details of “lifelike” characters

The play takes musician Wang Shen’s journey of creating “Singing the Motherland” as the theme, and tells the story of him passing on the artistic spirit from his mentor Xian Xinghai. Wuxi Song and Dance Theater (Jiangsu Folk Dance Theater) deeply cultivates local culture, and puts the life of this Wuxi native musician on stage in the form of dance drama. The perspective of dance drama starts from the small things in Wang Shen’s life. In order to better shape the characters, the main creative team went to Mr. Wang Shen’s former residence many times to collect and communicate with Mr. Wang Shen’s family. The living conditions and habits of the prototype characters are imitated. Director Wang Ge said: The most important thing about Wang Xin is the brilliance in the simple life. This dance drama transforms the reality of life into the reality of art, and strives to be the most suitable for that era.

















“The dance drama “Singing the Motherland” is Mr. Wang Shen’s mental journey in creating the song of the same name. We condensed and extracted some representative details of his life, and used them as important nodes in the drama deduction to highlight this widely circulated song. The historical value of the second national anthem, and the unique personality charm of Teacher Wang Xin.” Said the screenwriter Tie Han.

Wang Ge, chief editor and director of the dance drama “Singing the Motherland”, said that every time he enters the rehearsal hall to rehearse this work, he will have a new feeling.This is a film about the patriotism of ordinary people,Although it is not the first performance, the creative team has been “changing while performing” every time they tour, repeatedly polishing and striving for the best. “Mr. Wang Xin said that he only wrote two songs in his life, one is “Singing the Motherland” written with musical notes, and the other is “Singing the Motherland” written with heart. From this people’s artist, I really see What is the original intention, which inspires my artistic creation.”

Recently, the dance program “The Most Beautiful April Day in the World” created by Wuxi Song and Dance Theater (Jiangsu Folk Dance Theater) has just landed on Henan Satellite TV’s national style program “Qingming Wonderful Tour”. It uses garden culture and cheongsam as the starting point to combine the gentleness of Jiangnan with the The soft beauty of spring is spread out, depicting a classical, elegant, poetic and picturesque picture of spring, colliding with romantic feelings with unique oriental aesthetics.

From April 16th to April 17th, let us look forward to the performance of the dance drama “Singing the Motherland” at the National Center for the Performing Arts, so that more people can understand the spiritual power contained in this song.

Further reading:



0