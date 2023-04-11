Zhang Lan said that he would no longer recruit low-educated little wild boys but highly-educated employees: a piece of bad meat is rotten and a pot of soup

Recently, the news that a former employee of Zhang Lan’s team posted a post stating that he had resigned and applied for labor arbitration sparked heated discussions. According to the report, Feifei, the operator of Zhang Lanqiao’s life, issued a document saying that he had resigned on April 3 because of salary commission and overtime problems, which led to his departure and requested labor arbitration.

In this regard, Zhang Lan said during the live broadcast, “I am now recruiting some educated anchors. I always wanted to bring some so-called wild children, but I still can’t do it. His mentality will expand with the development of the company.

It is worth mentioning that at the end of March, Meng Hekai, the former operator of Zhang Lan’s live broadcast room, broke the news that Zhang Lan owed him nearly 900,000 yuan in wages. Meng He claimed that he had been helping Zhang Lan in business, operations, assistant recruitment and training, and advanced salary, but Zhang Lan did not give him the money, and Wang Xiaofei had blocked him.

Later, the “Maliuji Official Flagship Store” released a video: “In response to the recent untrue remarks about Maliuji, in order to avoid continuous fermentation and to give fans an explanation, we hereby respond.”

The video mentions that Maliuji once paid more than 10 million yuan in commissions to Meng He’s team, but Meng He’s live broadcast operation team did not abide by the spirit of the contract in pursuit of more personal income, and sold other brand products privately. After repeated warnings, they breached the contract. Has left the “Maliuji Live Studio”. In order to prevent Meng He from spreading false information about the so-called “salary” and to purify the network environment, I hereby clarify.