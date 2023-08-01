The days and times of the first dates of the Qualifiers were confirmed

The Argentine National Team, current world champion, will begin her journey in the Qualifiers for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 in September before Ecuador and Bolivia.

Lionel Scaloni’s team will play the first date on Thursday, September 7 at 9:00 p.m. at the Monumental stadiumwhile the second will be the Tuesday 12 from 16 (15 from Argentina) at the Hernando Siles in La Paz against Bolivia.

These will not be the only matches of the National Team in the year, as the duels against Paraguay and Peru, although it remains to define the schedules. In this way, the attempt of the selected team to defend his title as world champion will officially begin.

These meetings will serve to begin to outline what will be the America’s Cup 2024 of the United States, which could be the last competition of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Nicolás Otamendi defending the national colors.

Against this background, players like Alexander Garnachowho could define his future as an Argentine player by adding three games, and Facundo Good night they will be able to add their first official minutes in Qualifiers with Argentina. And they will be closely followed by Scaloni, who evaluates them as the generational replacement in the not too distant future.

This is how the first two dates of the Qualifiers are played

confirmed times:

First date:

September 7, 2023.

– Paraguay -Peru: 18:3

– Colombia-Venezuela: 19:00

– Argentina-Ecuador: 21:00

September 8, 2023.

– Uruguay-Chile: 19:00

– Brazil-Bolivia: 20:00

Second Close:

September 12.

– Bolivia-Argentina: 4:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. Argentine time)

– Ecuador-Uruguay: 17:00

– Venezuela-Paraguay: 18:0

– Chile-Colombia: 20:30

– Peru-Brazil: 22:00





