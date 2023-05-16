The discount system in pharmacies fell but they assure that it could return in the afternoon

An almost unprecedented situation keeps the pharmacies and drug users. It happens that the computer system through which the discounts provided for in the social work agreements are executed suffered a cyber attack and pharmacies of the Metropolitan area and from various parts of the country they cannot validate deductions.

The situation has been registered since Thursday of last week and fails to normalize at the beginning of this week.

There are thousands of patients with diseases, in many chronic cases, who they come to buy their prescription drugs and the prepaid or social work card to pay them at a lower cost and they cannot do so.

The picture of the situation worsens taking into account that the most affected are the retired patients, in an even more made more complex by the economic crisis and the high cost of medicines.

The problem occurred from a cyber attack that affected the computer system that contains the data for the application of discounts. Yesterday, the Bizland company, which manages the online validation service for Farmalink, through which it reaches health entities and pharmacies, reported that on Friday he filed a criminal complaint for extortion.

“Extortive crime”, the reason for the failure

The presentation, according to a press release released this Monday, was due to the fact that the firm “was the victim of an extortion crime perpetrated by an international criminal organization that used a vulnerability in the systems of a company supplier, to attempt to break into the databases and then claim compensation for the release of the system“.

“We try to find the best option so that the patient does not run out of their medication, our biggest task is to guarantee the medicine to the person. Imed depends on Farmalink, which brings together the prepaid and obras sociales, and has been stateless since last Thursday,” he explained to TN María Laura, a pharmacist from La Boca.

The purchase of medicines is made difficult by hacking the discount system.

The situation is repeated, for example, in the cities of Mendoza and Córdoba.

The affiliate comes with the prescription, one cannot validate and we cannot sell it to you with the social work discount. We look at alternatives like lower value drugs, or see what it can do. It affects most prepaid companies,” said Beatríz Cucchi, from Mendoza.

when will he return

The question that drug consumers and pharmacists ask themselves is one and it repeats itself. When will the system come back to get the discounts?

For now, Bizland reported that during the day yesterday progress was made in his recovery. For the morning of this Tuesday, May 16, the tests were scheduled to be carried out so that it could become operational and during the afternoon it would start working.

“During the night, work will be done to make the Farmalink applications operational again, which will allow the corresponding tests to be carried out throughout Tuesday morning so that around the end of the afternoon the system is fully operational again“Says the statement released yesterday.

“Bizland regrets the inconvenience generated to users from the criminal actions of an international group that affected the normal operation of the system“, they indicated.

