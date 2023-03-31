A three month old baby passed away during the early morning in the vicinity of Casa Rosada, as verified by the Emergency Medical Care Service (SAME) of the City of Buenos Aires. It is a family that was in street situation and that he spent the nights on Paseo Colón avenue at 157, almost at the height of the Ministry of Economy.

He baby body continued in the area until 9 and it was covered by a gazebo red color installed by the City Police waiting for the expert reports corresponding coroners.

What could be reconstructed of the event based on the explanations that the baby’s family offered to officers from the 1B Neighborhood Police Station of the Buenos Aires Police, the event occurred during the early morning, when upon waking up they realized that he was having difficulty breathing and was not reacting to the stimuli.

Around the 5:15 a.m., the personnel of the Argentine Federal Police who guard the Casa Rosada came to the rescue from where they immediately notified the City Police. The Federal Force guard that guards the Government Palace changes at 6:30.

The family did not have many personal belongings and, according to the records of the Buenos Aires Presente program (a hotline for people in situations of socioeconomic and housing vulnerability) were assisted in different opportunities from 2019 y they had begun to manage the housing subsidy that same year.

According to the information that the couple provided, both lived in Quilmes, but due to family quarrels they were left homeless. The father, Hernán, is from Tucumán, and the mother, Brenda, was born in the Province of Buenos Aires, they also have one more daughter, Brunella, the twin of the three-month-old baby who lost her life, and a child, Hernán like her father. , approximately two years.

Andrea, Hernán’s sister and the baby’s aunt, said that the little two year old was in his care for a while after a fight between the couple, but meets another family, in the process of adoption.

The baby’s parents They went daily to a dining room in the neighborhood of San Telmo to be able to receive a food box for the family group.

When SAME arrived at the scene, the baby was in her cart, no longer vital signs. At first, your body no signs of violence and still had breast milk in her mouth, sources told NA.

The Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office 10, in charge of Santiago Vismara, secretary of Dr. Taboada, carved certificates for “doubtful death” and ordered the Mobile Criminal Unit and the Psychologists’ office to assist the parents, who are still in the 1B Neighborhood Police Station.

“My baby”, the cry that a vendor heard during the early morning

And merchant in the area, witness to the fact, revealed that he heard that between 5 and 5:30, the couple he described between the ages of 25 and 30 began to yell “my baby, my baby”, and they ran to ask him for a phone. According to her, she specified that she had seen them because they sleep in different places in the area.

«I know them from the street, but I don’t talk to them. In 15 minutes the ambulance came and I knew that they had died. I don’t know much more », he recounted in dialogue with TN, a man who witnessed the episode from his coffee stand.

The event occurs after the INDEC has released a new report on poverty and indigence in 31 urban agglomerates, which indicates that poverty affects 39.2% of the population, increasing 2.7 percentage points compared to the first semester of 2022. In addition, it was recorded that 54.2% of children under 15 years of age are poor in Argentina, about 6 million boys and girls.

Argentine News Agency



