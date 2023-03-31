Home Health #gesundheitdigital – 2nd network policy dialogue
#gesundheitdigital – 2nd network policy dialogue

Live video on Facebook: Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe discusses with experts on the topic of “Ethical aspects of digitization in the healthcare system”17. March 2017. We know from Dr. Google will soon know more about diseases than our doctor!? Should health data collected by wearables be used to research new therapies!? Do smokers have to pay higher health insurance contributions than non-smokers!? – Digitization in healthcare raises many questions, including ethical ones. Together with Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, a panel of experts discussed these and other questions on May 17th.

