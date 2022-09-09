Source title: The poster of the “Dream Flower” version of the movie “You in My World” is eye-catching and the aesthetic style ignites the audience’s heated discussion

Recently, the official news of the love suspense movie "You in My World" will be released on the national big screen in the golden autumn of September 16th. The "Dream Flowers" version of the poster and the passionate version of the pilot film flower, the audience's discussion heats up after watching it. In the "Dream Flower" version of the poster of "You in My World" officially released, the overall painting style is blue, and the female protagonist Bai Yu in the upper left stands alone here with an umbrella, allowing her thoughts to be exiled in the rain, showing a slightly cold atmosphere , the blue roses on the right are delicate and dripping, forming a reflection, letting the memory ripple, and love is like a romantic flower and a hazy phantom. The overall vision brings the audience an aesthetic and artistic feeling like a dream. In the exposed preview of the passionate version, you can see the love between the heroine Bai Yu and her lover Wen Cen, which began under the ginkgo tree when they were students. Seemingly sweet and romantic, but revealing an unknown sense of mystery, it seems that everything is not so smooth and simple. According to the film and posters released by the official recently, the audience has gradually understood the general plot of the film. This kind of romantic love with deep affection and white head is enviable, but it seems to have some incredible atmosphere. Let the story give people a taste of hidden mystery, so that the audience has a strong interest in the film. There have been heated discussions on TaopiaoPiao, Douban, Maoyan and other film and television platforms. Some viewers expressed that they have not watched the film and television works starring Liu Jing for a long time, and they must go to watch and call when it is released, and some viewers like it very much. It's the most touching theme, and it's the most touching, and it also has a tense and exciting sense of suspense that is fascinating. From the perspective of the audience, I have seen the preview revealed in the early stage of "You in My World". Judging from everyone's heated discussions, this is undoubtedly the most noteworthy love suspense film in this year's golden autumn. Fans are also looking forward to Liu Jingzi. The film work directed and acted by himself, walked into the cinema on September 16 to witness this mysterious love story together.

