CLOT and adidas Announce Partnership for New Adidas Originals by Edison Chen Series

Edison Chen Confirmed to Join adidas and Leave Nike

In a highly anticipated move, it has finally been confirmed that Edison Chen will be leaving Nike to join the adidas camp. The news of this transition has been circulating for quite some time, but now it has been officially announced by adidas.

As part of this exciting partnership, adidas has announced a global collaboration with Edison Chen, wherein the two parties will be working together to create a new adidas Originals by Edison Chen series. This collaboration comes at a particularly significant time, as it coincides with the 20th anniversary of Chen’s CLOT brand.

To commemorate this milestone, CLOT will be celebrating with various joint projects and special exhibitions. Establishing a long-term partnership with adidas is seen as an ideal way to embark on a new chapter. With regards to this collaboration, Chen expressed his excitement and nervousness, stating, “I am eager to present it to everyone through creation, so I am both excited and nervous about this cooperation.”

Chen also shared some insights into his recent trip to Europe, where he immersed himself in the allure of the adidas Originals brand. This trip has provided him with fresh perspectives and newfound inspiration, which will undoubtedly translate into a more fashionable EDC style.

The first series from this partnership is set to be unveiled at the CLOT 2024 spring and summer series show at Shanghai Fashion Week. This particular season will be centered around the theme of “inheriting the past and linking up the future,” signifying the brand’s commitment to nurturing new talent and presenting Chinese culture from an international perspective.

To further enhance the creative concept, Chen has enlisted the expertise of renowned fashion designer Humberto Leon to participate in the design process. The upcoming series will explore three distinct styles: formal wear, lifestyle, and street style.

One exciting highlight of the collection is the NEIGHBORHOOD CLOT SUPERSTAR BY EDISON CHEN, a three-way collaboration between adidas, Chen, and NEIGHBORHOOD. This joint shoe model will feature a reimagined version of the iconic SUPERSTAR silhouette, combining a zigzag sole with a distressed half-shell toe. The upper mesh will showcase reflective decorative three-stripe details, while the heel will feature the “Condensation Group” logo with reflective decorative effects.

Before the official launch of CLOT’s 2024 spring and summer series show, the NEIGHBORHOOD CLOT SUPERSTAR BY EDISON CHEN collaboration series will be released exclusively at JUIC designated sales channels on October 14, 2023, with limited availability.

Fans and sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this exciting collaboration, which promises to blend the unique creative visions of Edison Chen and adidas to deliver innovative and highly sought-after products.

