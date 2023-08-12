Home » The Eiffel Tower was evacuated due to a false bomb threat
The Eiffel Tower was evacuated today due to “a bomb threat” that two hours later was ruled out by bomb disposal experts and police officers who searched the area, Paris authorities reported.

“It is a common procedure in this type of situation that, however, is rare,” said a spokeswoman for SETE, the body that manages the most emblematic monument in the French capital.

The esplanade and the Eiffel Tower were evacuated “following a bomb threat,” a police source told the local outlet Le Parisien without being able to provide more information.

The evacuation began shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. in Argentina) and covered the three floors of the monument, including the tower restaurant, and was scrapped two hours later.

After dismissing the alarm, the authorities reopened access to the monument that attracted 6.2 million visitors last year.

