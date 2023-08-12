Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has announced a significant reduction in its workforce in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company has cut 6,541 employees during this period, bringing its total number of employees to 228,675. Despite the reduction in staff, Alibaba’s revenue in the first quarter increased by 14% compared to the previous year.

In other news, OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization, has applied for the trademark “GPT5” in China. GPT, which stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer,” is a popular language model developed by OpenAI. This move suggests that OpenAI may be preparing to release the next generation of the GPT model.

A court ruling in China has stated that working on the messaging app WeChat after official working hours can be considered overtime. The case involved a product operator who argued that her use of WeChat to communicate with customers and colleagues outside of working hours should be compensated as overtime work. The court agreed, ruling that the company should pay the employee overtime wages.

Faraday Future, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced the official delivery of its first FF91 model. With all compliance processes completed, the company is ready to deliver the new vehicle to customers. This marks a significant milestone for Faraday Future, which has faced several challenges in the past.

Kuaishou, the Chinese short video platform, has upgraded its support and service policies for content creators. The platform has seen tremendous growth in the past year, with over 22 million creators earning nearly 90 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) through the platform. Kuaishou aims to provide better support for creators and encourage diversified monetization models.

OpenAI’s new project “Superalignment” aims to achieve alignment between artificial intelligence systems and human values. The project’s goal is to ensure that AI systems behave ethically and align with human expectations. The team plans to start by aligning the next generation of AI systems, focusing on understanding and designing machine learning models.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming A17 chip, possibly to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, may feature a 6-core GPU. The current A16 chip comes with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. The new chip is expected to provide increased performance and efficiency, potentially enhancing the user experience.

ZEEKR 001 FR, an extreme electric sports car, is set to be released soon. The vehicle has generated excitement and speculation with leaked images of a possible facelift. However, the company has denied any plans for a model update.

In a significant business acquisition, the parent company of Coach, a popular luxury fashion brand, has purchased the parent company of Michael Kors for $8.5 billion. This consolidation within the fashion industry is expected to have a significant impact on the market.

Lululemon, a leading athletic apparel brand, has partnered with Li Songwei to create the “100 Practices of Love” initiative. This collaboration aims to promote well-being and positivity through various activities and campaigns.

Supreme, a renowned streetwear brand, is preparing to open its first store in China. The brand’s popularity has soared in recent years, attracting a dedicated following of streetwear enthusiasts. The opening of a store in China is expected to further expand Supreme’s global presence.

The movie “Megalodon 2” has exceeded 500 million yuan in mainland China. This action-packed film has captured audiences with its thrilling storyline and impressive visual effects.

The upcoming film “Evening Sunflower” has released its leading poster, generating excitement among film enthusiasts. The movie promises a captivating story and stellar performances.

In a sad development, the main character of the critically acclaimed documentary “Looking for Sugar Man” has passed away. The documentary follows the life of Rodriguez, a musician who found fame decades after his initial career.

