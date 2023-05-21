Home » The fall of Instagram globally left millions of users without service
The fall of Instagram globally left millions of users without service

The fall of Instagram globally left millions of users without service

The social network Instagram experienced a global drop this Sunday, May 21, that affected millions of users.

“We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” said a spokesperson for Meta, the social network’s parent company.

According to DownDetector, an outage tracking platform, the first reports of problems began minutes after 7 p.m.

Instagram’s help page and accounts on other platforms such as Facebook and Twitter did not post any updates about the service being out.

