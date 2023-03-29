After the viralization and controversy generated by the artistic performance “Mermaids in electronic gardens”, the Fernández Blanco Museum, the establishment where the event took place, spoke about it and disassociated itself from it. In this sense, they explained that they were not aware of the presence of “a scene like the one that was seen” in the work presented.

From the institution they specified that the Artistic Programming area of ​​BA Museums receives “a folder that has the descriptive text, with photos, biography and artistic background of those who participate” for the curatorship of all the cultural artistic projects that are carried out. However, in the case of the controversial work, they specified that “In all the material received, nowhere was there reference to a scene like the one seen on Saturday”.

Scandal and criticism of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for an exhibition with erotic content in a Buenos Aires museum

As indicated, the work “Sirens in electronic gardens“was selected after being the winner of the federal call carried out in 2022 by the same area that is in charge of curating cultural projects. “‘Mermaids in Electronic Gardens’ is an opera performance specially made for the Fernández Blanco Museum, due to its baroque character and the use of instruments such as the lute, making reference to the collection of instruments that are exhibited there”, they described in the same message in which they claimed to be unaware of the scene viral.

“A monstrous opera in the garden of the Fernández Blanco Museum. This Saturday 03/25, at 6:00 p.m., the sirens of Ópera Periférica take over the museum garden with furious baroque, a performance from the depths of the ocean. With elements of noise, baroque, pop and post punk, Pablo Foladori and Gerardo Cardozo bring their winning proposal from the federal call”, they had advanced from the BA Museums social networks prior to the exhibition.

“Furious Baroque”, the performance that generated scandals and criticism

The work went viral after the dissemination of a video in which an artist recites poetry with sexual content and drug use, accompanied by half-naked girls who made suggestive movements. “What does poverty matter when you have p… really hard,” the young man is heard saying in one of the scenes that circulated on social networks.

furious baroque it is a performance in which “there is a cross between painting, sound artists, theater, opera, electronic music, performance and genre”. According to the organizers, the bet “art opens other ways of thinking and invites us to reflect on the use of categories and how they are conditioned by a learned visualization”.

The chapter represented in the museum and that generated rejection by network users is called “Sirens in electronic gardens“. The show is a creation of the collective Ópera Periférica and was directed by Pablo Foladori and Gerardo Cardozo.