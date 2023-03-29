



Pope Francis «suffer from a respiratory infection which will require a few days of adequate hospital medical treatment,” the Vatican press office reported after he was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

«In recent days, Pope Francis had seen himself suffered from some breathing difficulties and this afternoon he went to the A. Gemelli Polyclinic to undergo some medical check-ups,” the note added.

The Vatican specified that excluding a Covid 19 infection.

“Pope Francis is moved by the many messages received and expresses its gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the statement read.

According to the media, Francisco, 86, had undergone a chest CT scan and other medical tests, and his state of health does not concern after knowing the results.

The Vatican had only communicated during the afternoon that the pontiff is in the hospital “for previously scheduled controls» but he did not mention any reason.

However, the Pope had scheduled an interview this afternoon for a RAI public television program that had to be canceled and for the moment has also been cancelled. canceled the agenda for the next two days.

Francisco was operated on in this hospital romano on July 4, 2021 and discharged after 10 days followed by a slow recovery.

Since then, the father He just suffered a knee problem right that forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair and has assured on several occasions that he does not want to operate.

During the morning of today, Francisco held the general audience and he was seen to be in good health and without problems, and the Palm Sunday mass is scheduled for next Sunday. EFE