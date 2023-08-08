Amaneceres del Valle joins Ernesto Orozco to build a better Valledupar

As the song by Romualdo Brito says, recorded by Jorge Oñate and ‘El Cocha’ Molina: “Let’s fill with love, the Amaneceres del Valle”, with great emotion, hugs, smiles and harangues, the inhabitants of the Amaneceres del Valle neighborhood Valle received the candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Ernesto Orozco, who very willingly went door to door each of the houses that make up this sector.

Children, young people, women and older adults decided to show their support for the candidate through a walk in the popular sector. Yuseiny Álvarez, youth leader of Amaneceres del Valle, stated that he was part of the walk because “Ernesto is the best option that Valledupar has to improve.”

Tired of insecurity, unemployment and state abandonment, with this walk the vallenatos wanted to ‘reveal’ themselves and ratify that the capital of Cesar requires a change. “If Ernesto Orozco wins, Valledupar wins, because he is a man who has shown through his experience that he knows how to manage resources. The community is excited because they see in Ernesto a hope to fix Valledupar,” said Álvaro Molina, community leader in the sector.

After the massive support, the business administrator and financial specialist expressed, very moved, his love for those who fight with him to build a capital of Cesar where everyone feels better.

“We are learning about the problems suffered by the inhabitants of the Amaneceres del Valle neighborhood, but also receiving the affection of its people,” said Ernesto Orozco.

