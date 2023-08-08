Home » Amaneceres del Valle joins Ernesto Orozco to build a better Valledupar
News

Amaneceres del Valle joins Ernesto Orozco to build a better Valledupar

by admin
Amaneceres del Valle joins Ernesto Orozco to build a better Valledupar

As the song by Romualdo Brito says, recorded by Jorge Oñate and ‘El Cocha’ Molina: “Let’s fill with love, the Amaneceres del Valle”, with great emotion, hugs, smiles and harangues, the inhabitants of the Amaneceres del Valle neighborhood Valle received the candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Ernesto Orozco, who very willingly went door to door each of the houses that make up this sector.

Children, young people, women and older adults decided to show their support for the candidate through a walk in the popular sector. Yuseiny Álvarez, youth leader of Amaneceres del Valle, stated that he was part of the walk because “Ernesto is the best option that Valledupar has to improve.”

Tired of insecurity, unemployment and state abandonment, with this walk the vallenatos wanted to ‘reveal’ themselves and ratify that the capital of Cesar requires a change. “If Ernesto Orozco wins, Valledupar wins, because he is a man who has shown through his experience that he knows how to manage resources. The community is excited because they see in Ernesto a hope to fix Valledupar,” said Álvaro Molina, community leader in the sector.

After the massive support, the business administrator and financial specialist expressed, very moved, his love for those who fight with him to build a capital of Cesar where everyone feels better.

“We are learning about the problems suffered by the inhabitants of the Amaneceres del Valle neighborhood, but also receiving the affection of its people,” said Ernesto Orozco.

See also  “I am almost ready to publish a book on Sam Bankman-Fried” From CoinTelegraph

You may also like

Provincial CPPCC Holds Three-Year Action Promotion Meeting to...

«Spirit of collaboration and responsibility to guarantee acceptance...

Two students from a night school were shot...

The alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán did...

Will Leclerc sign with Ferrari? two teams have...

Luck of a horizontal nation – breaking latest...

The new mayor of Cali and security

Shi Xinxin Emphasizes Importance of Implementing Xi Jinping’s...

FILMARE FESTIVAL 3 – Prizes and special mentions...

Prevention of misinformation: the CENI equips journalists –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy