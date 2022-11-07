On November 7th, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the 10th anniversary commemorative work of the “Sword Art Online” series, “Sword Art Online: The Gathering of Alien Bonds”, and also released the first promotional video for this work.

The theme song of this work is still sung by ReoNa, and other details will be announced in the future.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam in 2023. It supports online play for 1-4 people, supports simplified and traditional Chinese, and supports 1-4 people to play.

The animation “Sword Art Online” adapted from the novel depicts the story of the protagonist Kirito living in the mysterious next-generation online game “Sword Art Online”.

This time, the world is completely different from the original work and animation, and in the original “War of Underworld” chapter of the game, the most abundant characters and chapters of the “Sword Art Online” series games have been included so far.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the animation settings, the fictional game “Sword Art Online” in “Sword Art Online” will officially open on November 6, 2022.