The reopened first Spring Festival stalls nearly 800,000 box office 14,000 people, the movie theater is full of voices and is re-screening

Daily Business News “On the first day of the Lunar New Year for filmmakers, the commute to work has been cleared. Good night will be played again tomorrow.” Unimpeded. This day of reunion of thousands of families is the first day that Chen Yanan started the “spinning top” working mode.

As the marketing manager of Xintiandi Huanyao Cinemas, she stayed at the cinema throughout the Spring Festival holiday, arranging films, screenings, on duty, and event planning. She was busy for more than ten hours a day, but she enjoyed it. “Although our opening was a bit hasty and we didn’t carry out large-scale publicity, many audiences will still come to the theater to watch movies. Many old audiences are surprised to see our reopening.” Chen Yanan said that the theater has gained nearly With a box office of 800,000 yuan, the number of moviegoers reached 14,000.

The “predecessor” of Xintiandi Huanyao Cinemas is “Xintiandi Xinyuan Cinemas”. This cinema, which opened in 2018 and has the largest IMAX screen in Hangzhou, declared bankruptcy in 2022. When the news of the official closure came out, countless audiences were shocked. Reluctantly. Today, this “high configuration” theater has finally reopened a week before this year’s Spring Festival. Not only the return of the movie theater, but also the “re-screening” of the movie theater.

Chen Yanan was originally the marketing manager of “Zhejiang Film Times Cinema·Xinyuan International Store”. Since joining Xinyuan Group in 2018, she has been delighted with the prosperity of the film industry, and has also experienced the “falling off the cliff” of collective withdrawal of films and closure of theaters for rest. type” strike. “The past three years have been like riding a roller coaster” – on the eve of the Chinese New Year in 2020, the pre-sale box office of the Spring Festival stalls has been very impressive. The news of the sudden withdrawal of the movie caught Chen Yanan and his colleagues by surprise. Tickets were refunded and the show was deleted. News of the closure of the cinema. “In the beginning, everyone thought it was a Chinese New Year holiday. Until a month passed, and everyone hadn’t received the notice of the opening, they began to feel that there was no end in sight.”

The theater couldn’t open, so Chen Yanan could only plan some online fan activities to maintain the customer base. “We also tried to launch Douyin live broadcast sales, but the effect was not very optimistic. Later we discussed that we wanted to build a ‘Xinyuan Xiaoji’ at the entrance of the movie theater, and take our drinks, ice cream, and finished popcorn. I went to sell it, and bought some children’s toys, and the effect was unexpectedly good.” Chen Yanan said.

After experiencing the “extreme setting” and “extreme withdrawal” of the film industry, Chen Yanan began to feel tired of this industry, but when faced with new job opportunities in other industries, Chen Yanan finally saw his inner choice clearly—— — Hold on and wait for spring.

After the contract with Xinyuan expired, Chen Yanan continued to choose the film industry and joined Xintiandi Huanyao Cinemas. Sure enough, the hard work paid off, and Chen Yanan’s hope, the film industry ushered in a spring at the beginning of this year. “I have grown a lot since I came here. On the first day of work, I urgently learned how to switch and adjust the projector. Now I am an all-round genius. I can even popcorn. Although I am busier, it is also very meaningful. I am very happy to see that the box office of the Spring Festival this year is off to a good start.” Chen Yanan said that the surrounding residents were also very pleasantly surprised by the reopening of the “cinema at the doorstep” that they had been thinking about for a long time. New audiences entered the theater.

“This year has indeed had a good start. I hope that new films with rich themes will continue to be released, the prices of films will be more affordable, and the theaters will have better facilities and equipment. Many audiences are willing to return to the theater.”

Reporter’s Notes

Going around and coming back, I’m still a filmmaker

In the past three years, many industries have been hit hard, and movie theaters have not been spared, and many theaters have been forced to close down. From 2012 to 2019, my country’s movie box office revenue has shown a trend of increasing year by year. The final box office of the film market in 2020 is fixed at 20.4 billion, a drop of 68.27% compared to 2019. This year, film production and the number of moviegoers are also decreasing. Even so, the film industry is still experiencing and growing. According to data from the Beacon Professional Edition, the 2021 Spring Festival file will earn 7.843 billion yuan, ranking first in the box office of Chinese film history in the same period;

Many filmmakers have no choice but to change careers due to livelihood constraints; for Chen Yanan, when faced with the choice of changing careers or persisting, she resolutely chooses to persevere because of her silent love for the film industry. From no film to line up to the eye-catching box office during the Spring Festival, from the closure of business to the noisy movie theaters, from Xinyuan to Xintiandi, going around and around, and returning is still a filmmaker.

Chen Yanan is busier this year, but she always enjoys it. Those difficulties in the past have become prologues. New films with rich themes are returning, and audiences are returning. She said that it is very satisfying to see that each audience can enjoy two or three hours without interruption in the theater. It is very happy to be a filmmaker, and what is even happier is to continue to be a filmmaker.

Spring flowers will bloom, and the film industry will get better.