[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, February 21, 2023]Tang Zhihong, former director of the Huanggang Health Commission in Hubei Province, who was dismissed from his post, was recently appointed to a new position, causing heated discussions. When the epidemic situation in Hubei was severe three years ago, Tang Zhihong was bombarded by public opinion for “one question and three questions” about the epidemic prevention situation.

On February 18, the Standing Committee of the Huanggang Municipal People’s Congress released a list of appointments and dismissals, in which Tang Zhihong was appointed as the director of the Legal Work Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, and the news was on the hot search.

Netizens ridiculed, “Here comes the new position of the director who doesn’t know what to ask. Is this a promotion? Such an official can still be promoted if he is laid off?”​

At the beginning of 2020, the CCP virus (new crown virus) outbreak broke out in Wuhan, Hubei, and the epidemic situation in nearby Huanggang City was second only to Wuhan. On January 29, 2020, the CCP sent an inspection team to Huanggang City to check the epidemic situation.

According to a CCTV report, members of the inspection team asked Tang Zhihong, then director of the Huanggang Municipal Health Commission, how many people can the hospital accommodate? Tang Zhihong was silent for a while and called for an answer.

When Tang Zhihong was asked again in an interview how many patients the hospital can treat, she replied, “Then I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Tang Zhihong’s “one question and three ignorance” about the epidemic prevention situation caused Internet bombardment. On the evening of January 30 of the same year, the WeChat public account “Huanggang Release” issued a newsletter stating that the Huanggang Municipal Party Committee had studied and agreed to nominate Comrade Tang Zhihong to be removed from the post of director of the Huanggang Municipal Health Committee.

On March 30, the twenty-seventh meeting of the Standing Committee of the Fifth National People’s Congress of Huanggang City approved the list of dismissals: Tang Zhihong (female) was removed from the post of director of the Huanggang City Health Committee.

However, there is also news that the director of the Health and Medical Commission is not ignorant of the situation of the patients, because the epidemic was quite serious at that time, and the leader had already greeted him before saying hello.

After being dismissed, Tang Zhihong rarely appeared in the public eye. Three years later, Tang Zhihong was appointed to a new position, which once again triggered a backlash in public opinion. The Huanggang authorities responded that Tang Zhihong was dismissed at the time, “now the reappointment is an ordinary position, and there is no promotion and reuse”, and “there is no problem”.

But netizens didn’t buy it, lamenting that there is no one available in Huanggang: “One time I was laid off and once I was hired, which made Tang Zhi prosperous twice!”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Fan Ming)