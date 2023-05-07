The first University Town Culture and Art Festival opens with 13 college students performing arts_Fuzhou News_Straits.net

The opening performance of the University City Culture and Art Festival.

The flowers of May are blooming for the youthful China. On the evening of the 6th, the first Fuzhou University City Culture and Art Festival opened at the Fuzhou University City Culture and Art Center, and the “Youth Contributions to the New Era, Our New Journey to Strengthen the Country” was held on the spot – the chorus performance of college students in Fuzhou University City. Representatives of college students from 13 Banyan universities participated in the performance.

The performance on the evening of the 6th was sponsored by the Education Work Committee of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Department of Education and the Fuzhou Municipal People’s Government, and organized by Fujian Normal University. The performance opened with the chorus “Hou Guan is My Home” by thousands of college students. At this time, the school flag was flying in the theater, showing the “family portrait” atmosphere of the university town in Fuzhou.

13 colleges and universities designed 13 colorful squares. In the theater, the colorful T-shirts are like colorful ocean waves, one after another.

As the chorus performance began, the scene was boiling. In order to match the singing of the chorus on the stage, the director team designed the interaction of each block. Through the change of clapping rhythm and seat formation, cheers and shouts come and go, stimulating the youthful passion of college students. The performance ended with a chorus of thousands of people singing “Leader” and “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China“.

After more than 20 years of preparation and development, Fuzhou University City has become a landmark of Fuzhou. This year’s Fuzhou University City Culture and Art Festival is guided by the Fujian Provincial Department of Education and the Fuzhou Municipal People’s Government, hosted by the Management Committee of the New University Campus in Fuzhou, co-organized by various colleges and universities in the Fuzhou University City, and undertaken by Beijing Poly Theater Management Co., Ltd. For one month, it aims to encourage college students to step out of the campus and onto the stage, to show their youthful talents and pursue their youthful dreams.

According to the reporter’s understanding, in addition to the chorus performance, the art festival also includes five major sections: student performances, art appreciation, art sharing, art exhibitions and rap competitions. Student performances include dramas, symphonies, newly created ancient poems and songs, student original music, performances of teaching achievements, etc.; art appreciation includes Broadway musicals, erhu concerts, famous band LIVE HOUSE tours, etc.; art sharing includes classic songs, famous works, musical instruments Art and other sharing; art exhibitions include “0-dimensional” works, art paintings and other exhibitions; the rap contest allows the audience to experience the charm of music through extensive online recruitment and offline on-site competition. (Reporter Gu Wei/Correspondent Cheng Yuxuan/Photography)