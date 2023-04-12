Recently, with the successful holding of a series of forums and awarding activities such as the second Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Awards Ceremony, World Film Festival Chairman Forum, and Global Smart Media Conference, the first SAIC Volkswagen Weiran Night The title is fully supported by Sands ChinaWorld Film Industry CongressThe curtain came to a successful conclusion in Macau.





From September 6, 2022 in Changzhi, Shanxi, China, the first event, the Global Screenwriter Creation Forum, to the World Film Industry Conference 2022 Annual Conference held in Los Angeles, USA from December 11 to 13 of the same year. At the end of the month, the China Macau Summit was grandly held. The first World Film Industry Conference lasted nearly seven months, and a total of 16 large-scale film cultural activities were held. Thousands of global film and television media elites participated. Sri Lanka Forum”.

Lasted nearly seven months, 16 events spanning four places in China, the United States and Canada

Headquartered in Macau, the World Film Industry Congress is a non-profit neutral organization, co-sponsored by the Macau International Film Industry Research Center, the Macau World Film Industry Association, the Aollywood Film Workers Association, and the China Film Research Institute, aims to build an international platform for the interconnection of Chinese and world films and a shared future for the global film industry. governed Chinese platform. The founding chairman of the conference is Wang Haige, chairman of the Huading Award and a famous curator.

In January 2022, the first World Film Industry Conference was officially announced at the Wynn Palace in Macau, China. The goal of the conference is to create a world-leading event in the film and television industry in the post-epidemic era. All members are committed to promoting the development of the film and television industry. Build bridges between the East and the West, enhance cultural exchanges between the peoples of the East and the West, and create a “Davos Forum” in the field of world film culture.

On September 6, 2022, the first event of the first World Film Industry Conference, the Global Screenwriting and Creation Forum hosted by Aolaiwu Group, was held in Aolai Mountain Villa, Shanxi, China, kicking off the series of activities of the World Film Industry Conference.From the beginning of September 2022 to the end of March 2023, from Changzhi, Shanxi, China, to Los Angeles, the United States, to Macau, China and Vancouver, Canada, the first World Film Industry Conference has planned and hosted global screenwriters for nearly seven months. Creation Forum, the 2nd Aollywood Forum, World Film Industry Conference 2022 Annual Conference, Global Film Academy Dean Forum, Global Film Producer Summit Forum, Global Audiovisual Technology Forum, China-US Cultural Industry Summit, the first Aollywood 5 Continental Film Festival Golden Lihua Awards Selection, Global Ministers & Ambassadors Forum, World Film Industry Conference Macau Summit, World Film Festival Chairman Forum, The Third China Cultural Power Forum, Global Film Capital Forum, Global Smart Media Conference Canada Summit, Global Smart Media 16 large-scale film culture and media forums, summits, selections and awarding activities, including the Macau Summit of the General Assembly and the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Awards Ceremony, spanning Changzhi in Shanxi, China, Los Angeles in the United States, Macau in China and Vancouver in Canada Four places, spanning the eastern and western hemispheres, with a journey of more than 20,000 kilometers. The forum received generous support from Variety magazine.

During the entire World Film Industry Conference, thousands of global film and television media elites participated in various colorful activities hosted by the conference, which enhanced mutual understanding and trust, strengthened the film culture exchanges among the people of various countries, and condensed the consensus of all parties. It has achieved regional cultural cooperation, gathered positive energy for the development of film culture in Asia and the world, and has become an international cultural exchange platform with Asian characteristics and global influence.

From Hollywood to Aollywood, Dialogue and Exchange Across the Pacific

From December 11th to 12th, 2022, the World Film Industry Conference 2022 will be held at the LOEWS Hotel in Los Angeles, USA. This annual conference is the core activity of the first World Film Industry Conference, and the theme of the conference is “From Hollywood to Ollywood, Dialogue Across the Pacific”. During the two-day conference, a series of colorful activities such as the Forum of Deans of Global Film Schools were held.

Wang Haige, founding chairman of the World Film Industry Conference, Anthony Rendon, speaker of the California House of Representatives, Rob Minkoff, a famous Hollywood director and producer, director of “The Lion King”, Hollywood film producer William Mundell, Seven-time Grammy Award Winner Gordon Williams, Dean of USC Film School Elizabeth Daley, Former British BBC President Bill Hillary Clinton, Brian Kite, dean of the UCLA School of Drama, Film and Television, Susan Ruskin, dean and executive vice president of the American Film Academy, Frederico Lapenda, chairman of the Beverly Hills Film Festival jury, Famous Hollywood actor and producer Omar Kaczmarczyk, Oscar producer Andrew Morgan (Andre Morgan), former American Oscar chairman Bill Mechanic, Hollywood actor and Oscar producer Mike McDavoy Medavoy, Hollywood “Rush Hour” series film producer Arthur Sarkissian, Hollywood producer Fredric Golchan, Chinese director Sherwood Hu, FHL VIVE Augmented Reality Center, EECS Department, University of California, Berkeley Allen Yang, Executive Director, Josie Liu, General Manager of Artificial Intelligence Center of World Film Industry Conference, Malcolm Yang, Director of Dataminr Data Analysis, and many other famous film producers, directors, experts and scholars attended the annual meeting of World Film Industry Conference, which can be regarded as the most It is the top-level conference with the largest international scale, the most comprehensive disciplines and the most representative industry in the film academia.

At this annual meeting, Wang Haige, the founding chairman of the World Film Industry Conference, said in his welcome speech that since the establishment of the World Film Industry Conference, it has been based in Asia and facing the world. He provided advice and suggestions on promoting the construction of a global community of filmmakers with a shared future, put forward many valuable proposals, and made positive contributions.He suggested that Aollywood in Asia and Hollywood in the United States should face the future and strengthen cooperation in five aspects: enhancing mutual trust, deepening cooperation, strengthening exchanges, responding to challenges, and increasing support.

With the grand conclusion of the Macau Summit, the Global Intelligent Media Conference looks forward to the future

From March 29th to 31st, 2022, the Macau Summit of the World Film Industry Conference was grandly held in Macau, ChinaDuring the two-day summit, a series of film culture and media exchange activities such as the Global Ministers & Ambassadors Forum, the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Awards Ceremony, the World Film Festival Chairman Forum, and the Global Intelligent Media Conference Macau Summit were held.

Zhu Ting, President of World Film Industry Conference, Dr. Wang Yingwei, President of Sands China Ltd., Marie Roland Alain Wong Yen Cheong (Wang Chunwan), Mauritius Ambassador to China, Deborah Gabinetti (Bola Gabinetti), Chairman of Bali International Film Festival, Malaysia International Film Festival Chairman Joanne Goh (Wu Peiling), New Zealand International Film Festival Chairman Catherine Fitzgerald (Katherine Fitzgerald), Paris Chinese Film Festival Chairman Deanna Gao (Gao Chunfang), Consul General of the Egyptian Consulate General in Hong Kong HE Ambassador Baher Sheweikhi , Mr. Gonzalo Javier Sabate, Consul General of Consulate General of Argentina in Hong Kong, Mr. Rodrigo Manuel Rocca de la Fuente, Deputy Consul General of Consulate General of Argentina in Hong Kong, Almas Seitakynov, Consul General of Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong, CG Bilal Ahmad BUTT, Consul General of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong, Dr. Adebayo E. Adeyemi, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Chaturont CHAIYAKAM, Consul General of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hong Kong, Marquez, Consul General of the Consulate General of Mozambique in Macau, Luc Bendza, chief representative of the African Film Association in China, Kow Sam Lam Yeung, deputy consul of the Dominican Republic in Hong Kong, Ivan Seixas, consul of the Consulate General of Brazil in Hong Kong, Krisztina Dra Koletár, commercial consul of the Consulate General of Hungary in Hong Kong, Ge You and Chen Baoguo , Huang Zhizhong, Wang Jinsong, Ma Shaohua, Zhang Chenggong, Gong Hanlin, Wu Siyuan, Wen Jun, Huang Baiming, Wu Yufang, Tao Huimin, Tian Hairong, Daniel Bruch, Gracia Filipovich, Yang Lina, Su Ke, Zhang Ting , Yao Yuzhu, Cheng Taishen, Feng Lei, Fan Ming, Sun Qian, Fu Xiru, Zhang Wei, Hu Jianli, Mao Jian, A Lang, Tan Fei, Song Ziwen, Han Haoyue, Suo Yabin, Yao Rui, Zhu Yuqing, Zeng Nianqun and many other famous Chinese and foreign filmmakers, Scholars and media editors attended the Macau summit. The opening ceremony of the summit was hosted by Daniu, Li Mi and Lu Hui.

Zhu Ting, president of the World Film Industry Conference, said in his speech that “one country, two systems” has created a big stage, which made the World Film Industry Conference take off from here and skyrocket to 90,000 miles. We are grateful for the hot land of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is the Chinese culture on this land that nourishes Aolaiwu. The World Film Industry Conference aims to build an international platform for the interconnection of Chinese and world films and a community of shared future for the global film industry.

It is worth mentioning that the Macau Summit of the World Film Industry Conference held two global intelligent media conferences in Vancouver, Canada and Macau, China at the same time.. On the day of the Global Intelligent Media Conference Canada Summit, the Prime Minister of Canada, the Mayor of Vancouver and city councilors all sent congratulatory letters.

A number of senior professionals from film, technology, and media discussed the combination of film and smart media and the future of AI smart film. The Macau Summit of the Global Smart Media Conference invited more than a dozen famous Chinese film and television scholars and editor-in-chiefs including Zhang Wei and Mao Jian to express their views on the topic of “What impact does ChatGPT have on the film and television media industry?”

The holding of two global intelligent media conferences looks forward to the future for the global film and cultural media industry.

While the first World Film Industry Conference ended grandly with the Macau Summit and the Global Smart Media Conference, the 2023 World Film Industry was also grandly opened in Macau. The guests at the scene jointly held up a gift belt symbolizing the integration of the world film industry.

The honorary chairman of the World Film Industry Conference Yang Sunxi, Dr. Wang Yingwei, the honorary chairman of Zhang Guoliang, and the president of the conference Mr. Zhu Ting accepted the original calligraphy and painting presented by Lin Tianxing, the executive vice president of the Hong Kong Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the chairman of the Hong Kong Artists Association, and the famous contemporary color ink painter, on behalf of the conference. “World Film Industry Conference, Wuzhou Dream Gathering in Haojiang”. Looking forward to a more exciting World Film Industry Conference in 2023!



