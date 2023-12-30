The five best films and series of 2023

Best Movies

1. Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)

If a Martin Scorsese digs deep into the white sense of superiority towards minorities, you get a counterproductive love story with top performances. A visually stunning masterpiece.

Can be viewed in the cinema and soon on Apple TV+

(Continue reading below the trailer)

2. Warehouse (Todd Field)

Former actor Todd Field addresses the #MeToo theme. With a brilliant Cate Blanchett he creates a particularly original, subtle and almost Kubrickian psychodrama.

Available on Netflix

(Continue reading below the trailer)

3. Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

With a broken structure, a running time of three hours and a complex character, Nolan managed to attract a crowd to this burningly topical drama of conscience. Unique in film history.

Still in theaters

(Continue reading below the trailer)

4. Fair Play (Chloe Domont)

In her debut, Chloe Domont creates a daring psychological thriller that turns genre and gender clichés upside down. The most underrated film of the year about a love story that isn’t one.

To stream on Netflix

(Continue reading below the trailer)

5. WIL (Tim Mielants)

Tim Mielants tells the story of Jeroen Olyslaeger’s Peaky Blinders energy and shows how ‘doing nothing’ is a form of collaboration. A picture that breaks a taboo. Best Belgian film of 2023.

Can be viewed in the cinema and on Netflix from January 31

(Continue reading below the trailer)

Best Series

1. The English (Amazon/Disney+)

This western series will blow your socks off. She has a very cinematic look, but it’s the original and oh-so-romantic love story, the brilliant ending and the actors (especially Emily Blunt and Rafe Spall) that will leave your heart aching at the very last shot. Truly the best of 2023.

(Continue reading below the trailer)

2. The Good Mothers (Hulu/Disney+)

Very clever Italian-English thriller drama that stays in your head, because you completely sympathize with the women who have the courage to resist the pathetic and inhuman ‘ndrangheta. A series that would never have been made 30 years ago.

(Continue reading below the trailer)

3. The Bear (Disney+)

In the second season, this very subtle series about a chef who wants to start a star restaurant surprises even more than in the first. The long mid-episode even evolved into an almost Bergmanian drama about a dysfunctional family. Great class!

(Continue reading below the trailer)

4. Beef (Netflix)

Delicious black humor as an argument between two Asian Americans (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, both excellent) escalates. An original mix of thriller, comedy and existential drama.

(Continue reading below the trailer)

5. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas are the strong pillars of this spy series about the scum of the British secret service. Anti-James Bond stories with a John le Carré sauce full of sarcastic humor. Season three is the max.

(Continue reading below the trailer)

Share this: Facebook

X

