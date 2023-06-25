the flood transformed it into two waterfalls

Neuquén lives hours of great concern in the midst of a red alert for rain in an important area of ​​the province. Inconveniences have already been registered in the north, where the precipitations generated flooding of rivers, streams, and waterfalls. The Agrio River waterfall, near Copahue, was one of those that increased its flow and gave away a rarely seen image. A double waterfall.

The shocking scene fue registered and shared on Instagram by the user Giriexpediciones_caviahue. In the short video you see two streams of water falling simultaneously giving away an image that was not given several years ago.

“Something wonderful that we were able to witness today, double Salto del Agrio”, says part of the text that accompanies the post.

Lto the Agrio waterfallin the heart of the Copahue Provincial Park, is about 45 meters high and is framed in a canyon formed by successive lava flows, product of the ancient volcanic activity in the area dyed with ocher, orange and yellowish tones, for which minerals brought downstream by the Agrio River. Born in the Copahue volcano and it descends from the heights through the basalt bed, with the succession of jumps that we described last week.

Now too We recommend you go to the Agrio waterfall without hurry, with time to enjoy every detail. Forget about taking a picture and leaving quickly, because you are going to miss the unforgettable melody of falling water, the hypnotic colors generated by the concentration of iron and sulfur, the solitary araucaria that emerges high up behind the rocks, and the green that contrasts with the yellow and ocher that the prairies gain.

Everything there contributes to you having the feeling that you are walking through a unique place that is worth contemplating calmly.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

