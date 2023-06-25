Greentech KIT: How our energy system is becoming more stable and flexible

As Europe’s largest research infrastructure for renewable energy, researchers from the Energy Lab 2.0 at KIT are investigating the intelligent networking of environmentally friendly energy generators and storage methods. In particular, the focus is on a more stable energy system in the future.

“Since the power grid cannot store electricity, we need other, more stable solutions. Here we are investigating sector coupling, in which heat, electricity and mobility are coupled in order to compensate for surpluses and shortages in the electricity grids,” says Jan Wachter from the IAI.

A contribution from the Helmholtz Climate Initiative.

Energy and Greentech at KIT

The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is a renowned German research institution in Baden-Württemberg that deals with a wide range of topics, including a focus on energy and green technologies (greentech) and sustainability.

In the field of energy and green tech, KIT is involved in research, development, and innovation in order to find sustainable solutions for energy supply and environmental protection. Here are some activities and initiatives of KIT in this area:

Renewable energies: The KIT conducts extensive research and development in the field of renewable energies. Innovative technologies for the use of solar energy, wind energy, biomass and geothermal energy are being developed. The aim is to develop efficient and environmentally friendly energy sources.

Energy storage: KIT is working on the development of advanced energy storage technologies that enable efficient storage of energy from renewable sources. Various approaches such as battery storage, hydrogen technologies and heat storage are being researched.

Greentech Baden-Württemberg: KIT pioneer in climate protection and sustainable mobility

Energy efficiency: The KIT deals with increasing energy efficiency in various areas, including building technology, industrial processes and transport. Innovative concepts, materials and technologies are developed to reduce energy consumption and conserve resources.

Sustainable mobility: KIT researches technologies and concepts for sustainable mobility, including electromobility, alternative fuels, intelligent transport systems, and lightweight vehicle construction.

Climate protection and environmental research: KIT deals with the effects of climate change, environmental pollution, and the sustainable use of natural resources. Extensive research projects are carried out to find solutions for sustainable environmental development.

