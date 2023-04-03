Home Entertainment The German giant looking for Mateo Retegui SPORTS The Intransigent
Mateo Retegui He is one of the footballers who had the most follow-up from some European clubs. During these last hours, the news emerged that a club in Germany wants to take over the services of the soccer player from Tigre. After his time with the selection of Italia By the FIFA date, a club made an offer for the footballer.

According to the various information that emerged, Frankfurt is interested in Mateo Retegui. In relation to this, the amounts for which they are bidding have not been reported.. As a result of this, the German team will seek to get rid of some footballers to be able to make an offer. Given this, Boca must also respond to sell the pass.

Once this is resolved, Boca will have to negotiate with Tigre the percentage that corresponds to each one for Mateo Retegui. In fact, the Victoria team could make use of the purchase option for 50% of the pass. It is valued at about 2 million 300 thousand dollars. Later they would be partners in the case of a larger sale.

How long do you have against Mateo Retegui with Tigre?

The contract that binds Mateo Retegui with Tigre expires on December 31 of this year. But coincidentally, Victoria’s team has the possibility of buying 50% of the pass. In addition, his link with Boca (currently the owner of his pass) is until December 31, 2024. That is why he will surely be sold in the next pass market.

Although it is true that criticism of Juan Román Riquelme began for this situation, the truth is that the footballer was strengthened when he went to Tigre. After having been a championship scorer, he is facing a great opportunity to generate an extremely important economic income. But it is not yet known how much money will enter each club.

