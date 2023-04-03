Secret Tok In 2011 he discovered he had two vagina. A rare condition that of Evely Miller31-year-old Australian, diagnosed withutero didelfo. Years spent prey to the difficulty of accepting his condition. Then awareness. After working as an escort for years, the woman moved her business up OnlyFans e PornHub. “OnlyFans helped me finally embrace my condition. Creating content and having people complexly fascinated by my condition is pretty awesome,” she said.

The discovery Evelyn said she first noticed something was wrong in 2005, after she struggled to insert a tampon “where your vagina usually is.” Then her discovery: that difficulty was due to the fact that her urethra is “lower than usual” and her two vaginas are positioned on either side. Not only. For a long time “I avoided sex. I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I had so much anxiety.” In 2011, doctors diagnosed her with an “extreme” version of the didelphic uterus: in addition to two uteruses, Evelyn also has two cervices, two vaginas and two sets of ovaries. This pathology can cause infertility and, for this reason, the woman initially feared not being able to have children. Between 2020 and 2021, however, she conceived two children – Andrew, 20 months, and Georgia, eight months – born from the union with her husband Tom.

Landing on OnlyFans Just with Tom, Evelyn created an OnlyFans account in 2018. Between what she posts on OnlyFans and what she posts on PornHub she makes $12,000 a week. “I have one vagina for work and another for private life – she said -. People are really curious: they love the fact that I have two vaginas. The platform has given me the opportunity to raise awareness about the didelphic uterus. So many women send me messages about their condition and their struggles. I’m really grateful to see someone being so open about it. Some aren’t allowed to have children. I think I’ve been very lucky.”

