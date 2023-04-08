Generality

What does Leukocytosis mean? In medical parlance, the term leukocytosis is used to indicate a generic increase of white blood cellscompared to the maximum values ​​found in normal subjects. I leukocytes, otherwise known as white blood cells, represent an important bulwark in defense of the organism from the most varied pathological processes; not surprisingly, the increase in circulating leukocytes is a finding common to various inflammatory and infectious diseases. In some circumstances, leukocytosis is a feature transitory and absolutely benign: intense physical exercise, fear and acute stress can, for example, be associated with physiological leukocytosis; at other times the circulating white blood cells increase in number in response to more or less serious pathologies: infections, even trivial (flu, winter ailments), rapidly growing neoplasms, acute haemolysis, haemorrhages, intoxications, leukemia and traumas (pathological leukocytosis). Leukocytosis informs us about the absolute increase in white blood cells, but gives no indication as to which cell population or populations are responsible for this increase. Consequently, in order to gather some more diagnostic clues, in the face of the finding of leukocytosis it is necessary to proceed with a differential count of white blood cells. The numerical threshold beyond which a high white blood cell count is defined varies from laboratory to laboratory. Generally, a number of leukocytes higher than 10,500 units per ml of blood is considered – in adults – a bright indicator of leukocytosis.

Although reference thresholds may vary slightly, a value above 10,500 to 11,000 leukocytes per microliter of blood is generally considered high in adults.

Leukocytosis: what is the leukocyte count used for? The leukocyte count (WBC) is part ofblood count. This exam is prescribed by the doctor as part of follow-up investigations and is essential for monitoring the patient’s health conditions.

Leukocyte analysis is useful for diagnosing some pathologies that can affect white blood cells, such as infections, inflammatory processes or conditions that affect the production and survival of these cells. Furthermore, this examination allows to monitor the progression of pathologies and evaluate the response to a specific treatment.

Depending on your signs and symptoms, it is possible that your doctor may indicate other specific teststo better understand the cause of this alteration. Some examples are:

White blood cells: what are the normal values? The normal values ​​of circulating white blood cells are to be considered between 4,300 and 10,000 units for each microliter of peripheral blood.

In the case of a count below this interval we speak of leukopeniawhile in the case of higher values, we have a leukocytosis. These conditions can be an important sign of the alteration of the patient’s state of health. There are situations where that is enough normal and physiological have high white blood cells. For example, if you have recently had surgery spleen removal, it is common to have a slightly elevated white blood cell count. In pregnancy elevated levels of white blood cells, particularly neutrophils, may be found. Even when you are going through a period of severe stress or was a very intense exercise an increase in circulating leukocytes can be detected.

Elevated White Blood Cells: What Are the Possible Causes? The Mayo clinic website summarizes and lists in a complete and easily accessible way the most common causes of leukocytosis, which can be distinguished in general: Increased synthesis of white blood cells to fight an infection;

Reaction of the organism to taking drugs that stimulate the synthesis of leukocytes;

Diseases of the bone marrow that cause abnormal overproduction of white blood cells;

Specific immune disorders that increase the synthesis of leukocytes; and specifications: Types of Leukocytosis The increase in circulating white blood cells can be generalized or affect specific subgroups of leukocytes: NEUTROFILIA : leukocytosis due to increased neutrophils (which under normal conditions represent about 70% of circulating white blood cells)

: leukocytosis due to increased neutrophils (which under normal conditions represent about 70% of circulating white blood cells) Typical of acute bacterial infections, especially those that produce pus (pyogenic). Neutrophilic leukocytosis is also recorded in the presence of acute inflammatory processes of a non-infectious or necrotic nature (myocardial infarction, burns, appendicitis). It may be present in case of chronic myelogenous leukemia. LYMPHOCYTOSIS : leukocytosis due to an increase in lymphocytes (which under normal conditions represent 20-40% of circulating white blood cells)

It accompanies acute infections – of viral origin (hepatitis, infectious mononucleosis, cytomegalovirus infections) or bacterial (pertussis) – and chronic, of bacterial origin (such as tuberculosis and brucellosis). Lymphocytes may also increase in the presence of some protozarian infections, such as toxoplasmosis and American trypanosomiasis (Chagas disease). Finally, it can be present in some blood neoplasms: chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

: leukocytosis due to an increase in lymphocytes (which under normal conditions represent 20-40% of circulating white blood cells) eosinophilia : leukocytosis due to increased eosinophils (which under normal conditions represent 1-6% of circulating white blood cells)

Typical finding of allergic conditions (asthma, hay fever, drug allergies), immune disorders (lupus, dermatitis herpetiformis, pemphigus), and parasitic diseases; it is also recorded in the presence of some malignant tumors (Hodgkin’s lymphoma, some forms of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma) and in some types of vasculitis.

: leukocytosis due to increased eosinophils (which under normal conditions represent 1-6% of circulating white blood cells) MONCYTOSIS : leukocytosis due to an increase in monocytes (which under normal conditions represent 1-6% of circulating white blood cells)

It is recorded in the course of chronic infections (tuberculosis, brucellosis, listeriosis, subacute bacterial endocarditis, syphilis, rickettsia infections, malaria), autoimmune diseases (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis) and inflammatory bowel diseases (e.g.: ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease) .

: leukocytosis due to an increase in monocytes (which under normal conditions represent 1-6% of circulating white blood cells) BASOPHILIA: leukocytosis due to increased basophils (which under normal conditions represent 0.01% – 0.3% of the leukocyte population)

Condition that rarely occurs in isolation; may accompany myeloproliferative diseases, particularly chronic myelogenous leukemia.

The leukocyte count is used to quantify the total number of white blood cells in the patient’s blood. This is one of the tests included in the complete blood cell count (complete blood count), often used in the general assessment of a person’s health.

To carry out the analysis, the patient must undergo a blood draw from a vein in the arm or by pricking the finger (children and adults) or heel (infants).