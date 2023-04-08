Original title: The 76ers reversed: Niang 24+6, Yang Kong cut 27+20, and the Eagles locked in the eighth place in the Eastern Conference

On April 8th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season will see the 76ers play against the Hawks. The 76ers rested several main players in rotation, and the Eagles maintained the lead in the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, the 76ers dragged the game into overtime. Niang hit a key three-pointer in overtime. In the end, the remnant 76ers reversed the Hawks 136-131. Because the Raptors lost, the Hawks still locked in the eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

76ers: McDaniels 24 points and 11 rebounds, Niang 24 points and 6 rebounds, Springer 19 points, Milton 15 points and 16 assists, House 22 points, Harrell 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Eagles: Young had 27 points, 20 assists and 4 steals, Murray had 19 points and 4 assists, Capela had 12 points, Collins had 19 points and 8 rebounds, Hunter had 14 points and Bey had 15 points.

Niang made 9 of 13 shots, 5 of 7 three-pointers, and scored 24 points. He hit a key three-pointer at the end of overtime.

game review The 76ers took turns resting major players such as Harden, Embiid, Maxi, and Tucker, while the Eagles needed a victory to lock in the eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers led 9-7 at the start, Collins scored 6 points in a row, Capela counterattacked dunks, the Eagles overtook 15-11, and the 76ers suspended. Back from the timeout, Murray hit a jumper, Milton hit back with a layup, Murray broke through and made another throw, House hit back with a three-pointer, McDaniels made a layup, and the Eagles timed out. The game continued, McDaniels dunked in the air, Bei hit back with a three-pointer, and then he made another three-pointer, Yang made three free throws, the first quarter ended, and the Eagles trailed 31-32. In the second quarter, Yang made a successful throw, Johnson counterattacked and dunked, Bogdanovic hit a three-pointer, and the Eagles went 9-0 to complete the overtake. Bei made a tip-up, Yang made two free throws, and the Eagles led by 10 points. The 76ers came back from a timeout, McDaniels made a counterattack layup, Harrell made an empty dunk, and then he made consecutive tip-ups, Capela made an empty dunk, Murray made a jumper, Harrell made a layup, and Yang made another throw. In the middle, McDaniels hit a three-pointer, Hunter did not buckle, halftime, the Eagles led 63-53. Back from the intermission, Hunter hit a three-pointer, Collins dunked in the air, Murray made a jumper, and the Eagles led 70-55. Reed made a throw, Murray dunked in the air, McDaniels succeeded in the throw, and the Eagles timed out. Back from the timeout, Milton made a layup, Bogdanovic made a three-pointer, Niang made 2 plus 1, House made a layup, and the 76ers caught up to 79-83. Johnson counterattacked dunks, McClung hit a three-pointer, and Bey made a layup. Then he counterattacked and made two free throws. At the end of the third quarter, the Eagles led 90-86. In the fourth quarter, Dedmon made an air cut dunk, Johnson counterattacked for a layup, House counterattacked for a layup, Okongwu scored 4 points in a row, Niang hit a three-pointer, and the Hawks timed out. Back on the court, Harrell made a tip-up, Bay countered with a three-pointer, Milton made a jumper, and the 76ers trailed 102-107. Yang Chaoyuan hit a three-pointer and the 76ers suspended. Back on the court, Pringer hit a three-pointer, House made a throw, House made a counter-attack layup, and the 76ers trailed by 2 points. Back on the court, Collins hit a three-pointer, Murray made a layup, Milton added 2 and 1, Springer made a dunk, the two sides tied at 119, and entered overtime. In overtime, Niang made a throw, and the 76ers completed a wave of 13-6. Yang completed 2 plus 1, and then he made two free throws, and Niang hit a three-pointer to kill the game. In the end, the 76ers completed the reversal. Both sides start Eagles starting: Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela 76ers starting: Milton, Springer, McDaniels, Niang, Reid

