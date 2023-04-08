After players experienced the early days of the game during the Diablo® IV Beta Weekend, we’re releasing the next series of developer interview videos covering the endgame progression mechanics.

As players experience the story and reach the end game, a host of new activities will be unlocked, providing rich progression mechanics for all playstyles. There are a variety of experiences for players to pursue, and the team is excited to share more content information with players.

progress details

After completing the story mission, by completing Advanced dungeon let yourself challenge higher world class difficulty. The higher the world tier, the more loot and advantages your character can gain.

pinnacle system There are even more opportunities in the game to allow players to go beyond the initial skill tree to further optimize the character and create a unique configuration. Depending on your playstyle, choose a path, and the perks and glyphs you want to pursue.

Find the hidden in the dungeon essence and include your tome of power . This allows you to transform items you find in the world into more powerful legendary items.

Sanctuary has more than 120 dungeons, each of which can become nightmare dungeon .use Nightmare Insignia To start the nightmare version of the city, adding more difficult goals and challenges for players to conquer.

There are more powerful monsters wandering around Sanctuary, waiting to challenge players who have completed the plot tasks.exist hell wave Defeat these monsters in the region to collect shards, which can be used to buy premium prizes in treasure chests.

go to whispering tree to collect Whispers of the Dead . Whenever players complete a bounty mission, they can return to the Tree of Whispers to receive a high-level reward chest.

If you want to test yourself in a duel with other players, players can go to the Field of Hatred.at this PvP In regions, you can choose to engage in player-vs-player combat, or complete quests to collect shards and take them to towns to cleanse.Possession of the purified shards is rewarding, but all players in the Fields of Hate are in danger, facing a horde of people who want to PvP players.

“Diablo IV “forContinuous serviceThe game will continue to be updated after release.



For more information on Diablo IV, please go to Official website.