Moschino reopens in London and presents the new concept … the same one inaugurated in the Milanese boutique

After the shocking divorce from designer Jeremy Scott, the luxury brand has inaugurated last April 5 the flagship in the English capitalafter one renovation complete in line with the new brand idea unveiled in the Milanese boutique in via della Spiga 26.

The boutique of 180 square meters with four large windows is located in the Mayfair district, at 28-29 Conduit Street, between New Bond Street and Regent Street, in the most prestigious shopping destination in London.
The lines of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories by Moschino are displayed in a space that enhances the baroque charm of the fashion house through a series of bold decorative elements. Furthermore, the store was created with materials d’excellence, sophisticated color combinations and custom-made furnishings: the geometric patterns on the floor include checkerboard graphics and combine Botticino marble with a forest-green stone from Brazil. Roman columns and maxi-scale capitals act as both product displays and seats.
The shop also contains a tribute to the history of the brand with a reinterpretation of tables originally conceived by the founder Frank Moschino for his studio, now used to display the most precious accessories.

Moschino is going through a transition phase that started in March with the separation from its creative director since 2013, and continued with the consensual farewell of the general manager Stefano Secchi.

