Today (April 7), the French disaster film “The Burning of Notre Dame de Paris” officially landed in major theaters across the country. Last night, the premiere of the film was grandly held in Beijing. Rima Abdul Malak, Minister of Culture of France, attended and delivered a speech. Huang Qunfei, Executive Deputy General Manager of Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Chen Jiande, CEO of IMAX, Meng Danqing, Chairman of Jialin Media, the organizer of the premiere ceremony, Wang Yiping, The general manager Wang Chenlin and others attended the premiere. The film director Jean-Jacques Arnold invited directors Wu Ershan and Zhao Xiaoding, actors Feng Shaofeng, Huang Xiaolei, Wen Qi and other Chinese friends to appear at the premiere. The effect was amazing and lively.

As a film adapted from “2019 Global News Hot Events”, “The Burning of Notre Dame de Paris” is based on the fire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019, constantly exploring the balance between the authenticity of news events and the artistry of film creation , Through multiple perspectives of narrative and realistic lens style, it immersively shows and reveals the tragedy of human civilization 4 years ago.

At the premiere ceremony, French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak praised the cooperation and achievements of cultural exchanges between China and France in recent years. The Chinese audience expressed their congratulations when they met on the big screen. During the exchange, she said that Notre Dame de Paris will reopen in December 2024, and welcomes friends from all over the world to travel to France. It is reported that, as the supporter of the film, the French Ministry of Culture has also provided a lot of support for the film creation in film shooting and other links.

The director of the film, Jean-Jacques Arnold, expressed his blessings to Chinese movie fans with his unique French humor at the premiere. Recalling the movie “Wolf Totem” released 8 years ago, he said that every communication with China is beautiful. Memories, praised the Chinese filming team as one of the best teams in the world. Afterwards, he shared the original intention of creating the film “The Burning Notre Dame de Paris”: Whether it is the artistic enlightenment in childhood or the study of medieval history when he was studying, Notre Dame de Paris is an irreplaceable spiritual symbol for him. For such a high-standard and high-quality disaster film, the creation process was also full of difficulties. The director recalled: the highest temperature on the set reached 1200°C, and the actors could not stay in it for more than 1 minute, especially for the presentation of the fire. Limit the selection of real shots. Jean-Jacques Arnault, who is especially good at creating with an international perspective and multiple perspectives, returned to Paris, France this time, and focused his camera on the “top star” of Notre Dame de Paris. A new balance point has been found between the event and the author’s expression.

At the premiere, many Chinese friends of the director showed up to interact with the director. Director Wu Ershan analyzed the difficulty of shooting the film from a technical point of view, and praised the director’s calmness and restraint in the face of such subjects; director Zhao Xiaoding praised the film’s shock and appeal created by the Arri 65mm full-frame lens; Actor Feng Shaofeng said after watching the film that the director created a great work again. During the process of watching the film, his heart was always tense and tense, and he kept thinking about when he could put out the fire, and his emotions were completely restrained by the director’s lens; actor Huang Xiaolei used ” Nervous, distressed, flustered, anxious, wishing to take a fire hydrant and rush into the screen” and other multiple emotions expressed the feeling of the movie.

“The Burning Notre Dame de Paris” was specially produced by IMAX, jointly produced by EMI Films, TF1 Films, and Face of the Wild Italy, imported by China Film Group Corporation, distributed by China Film Distribution Co., Ltd., and Changying Group Dubbed by Dubbed Film Production Co., Ltd., the film is currently in theaters, revealing the secret of the rebirth of Notre-Dame de Paris!