"Appreciation for Nas operation in hospital canteens, intolerable irregularities"

"Appreciation for Nas operation in hospital canteens, intolerable irregularities"

Press release no. 12
Release date April 5, 2023

Health, Minister Schillaci: "Appreciation for Nas operation in hospital canteens, intolerable irregularities"

"I would like to express all my appreciation for today's operation by the Nas Carabinieri Command in the canteens inside hospital and health care facilities in various Italian regions. Once again the Nas, to whom I thank, confirm the importance of the checks and inspections carried out periodically in agreement with the Minister of Health. Intolerable irregularities have emerged in facilities where the provision of canteen services for patients must be absolutely guaranteed and managed in full compliance with health and hygiene measures. It is right to demand that the managers of the hospital structures and canteens adopt rigorous behaviors for the maximum guarantee of food safety to protect the health of patients". Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.

