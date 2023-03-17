Home Entertainment The goddesses are going to film the new drama “The Price of Confession” together! Han Shaoxi is still in Song Hye Kyo’s IG’s latest post “Confession”: Now you are mine- KSD 韩星网(star)
2023-03-17T12:10:00+08:00

On the 16th, Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee released the posters of the new drama “The Price of Confession” at the same time, attracting everyone’s attention.

(Source: [email protected] screenshot)

The new drama “The Price of Confession” tells the story of two women’s bloody chronicles surrounding a murder case. In the play, Song Hye Kyo plays the role of the art teacher “Ahn Yoon Soo”, who gets involved in unexpected incidents and her whole life is completely overturned; Afraid, but only reached out to An Runxiu, promising to bring her a brand new world.

(Source: KSD)

Han So Hee also recently left a post on Song Hye Kyo’s behind-the-scenes photo of “Dark Glory”: “Now you are mine” to express her love for her seniors. The message attracted 12,000 likes. Han Shaoxi seems to have been a “fan” of Song Hye Kyo in the past, and she often likes her posts. Last year, when Song Hye Kyo was taking pictures somewhere, Han Shaoxi also left a message: “Me too! I also took pictures here.”

(Source: [email protected] screenshot)

(Source: [email protected] screenshot)

Song Hye Kyo has recently become popular all over the world through “Dark Glory”, and Han So Hee has also appeared in “Irresistible Him”, “In My Name” and “Soundtrack of Unrequited Love” to develop various acting skills. Both of them are representative “face value stars”. It is really exciting to be able to star in the same drama together!

(Source: Netflix “Dark Glory” stills)

(Source: JTBC “Irresistible He” stills)

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

