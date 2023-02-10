Home Entertainment “The Golden Robbery of the Past in Erlong Lake” is scheduled for 2.17, and the Hao style comedy will return to laugh and fight with the thieves from all directions-Qianlong.com.cn
Entertainment

“The Golden Robbery of the Past in Erlong Lake” is scheduled for 2.17, and the Hao style comedy will return to laugh and fight with the thieves from all directions-Qianlong.com.cn

by admin
“The Golden Robbery of the Past in Erlong Lake” is scheduled for 2.17, and the Hao style comedy will return to laugh and fight with the thieves from all directions-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: “The Golden Robbery of the Past in Erlong Lake” is scheduled to be released on 2.17. Hao-style comedy returns to laugh and fight with thieves from all directions

The ace Northeast comedy IP “Erlonghu Haoge” has returned strongly, and the official announcement of “Erlonghu Past: The Golden Tribulation” will premiere on Tencent Video and iQiyi Video on February 17. The film will continue to be directed and led by Zhang Hao Starring Jiu Kong, Sun Ruiqi, Zhang Guisheng, Wang Shuangbao, Ba Duo, Bai Hongbiao, He Tiehong, etc., Zhang Tao, Dong Zheng, Wu Erwo, and Da Mo starred in friendship.

“Erlonghu Haoge” IP word-of-mouth previous work “Erlonghu Past Fright Night” has a box office of over 20 million and the number of viewers has exceeded 10 million. The cumulative box office of the director and lead star Zhang Hao has reached nearly 200 million, and Douyin fans have exceeded 5 million , its new work “Erlong Lake Memories: Golden Tribulation” will continue the Northeast comedy gene of “Erlong Lake Universe”, bringing the audience a hilarious experience, and at the same time, it will combine the high-energy reversal of “a play within a play, a case to create a case” around gold, Get an adrenaline rush as a full villain.

The rivers and lakes are upgraded, the thieves from all directions laugh and win gold

Since its birth, the “Erlonghu Haoge” IP has repeatedly broken the box office records of online movies. Through the joyful daily life of grassroots characters, it has rapidly grown into a comedy IP with Northeast characteristics, and has accumulated a large number of loyal fans.

“Once Upon a Time in Erlong Lake: The Golden Robbery” tells the story of the Public Security Bureau’s security guard Ma Da (played by Zhang Hao) and his girlfriend Liu Sijia (played by Sun Ruiqi) accidentally involved in a cultural relics smuggling case. . At this moment, Ma Da’s father, who had been missing for 20 years, suddenly appeared, making things even more confusing…

The cast upgrades the luxury lineup of the stars to join the group

As a brand-new masterpiece of “Erlonghu Haoge” IP, the cast of “Erlonghu Past: The Golden Tribulation” continues its collocation that has always been very influential in the Internet market.

See also  Single Wang Welfare!Japanese female writers call on men who want to chase 30-year-old women to read 5 comics first

On the basis of maintaining the original taste of the Siping Tiantuan, the film invited the bad guy combination Bai Hongbiao and He Tiehong in “Conquer” to play the fake policeman, and the postgraduate duo Wang Shuangbao and Baduo in “Crazy Racing” to play the tomb robber. Joining, and the Chinese Taiwanese actor Jiu Kong, who is well-known to the audience for his wonderful performances in “Crazy Racing”, “The Richest Man in Xihong City” and “The Unknown Man”, appeared in surprise.

In the fixed-file posters and trailers, the expressions of Zhang Hao, Sun Ruiqi, Wang Shuangbao, Baduo, and Jiukong, who are either greedy, vicious, cunning, or confusing, seem to indicate the setting of “all villains” in the plot .

Comedy upgrade, non-linear narrative black humor

Hao-style comedy continues to upgrade, and the “Erlonghu Haoge” IP is based on Northeast comedy, constantly trying different types of comedy, and constantly shaking out the comedy baggage that audiences love to hear.

In “Once Upon a Time in Erlong Lake: The Golden Robbery”, a bold attempt was made again, challenging the non-linear black humor. The story spans 20 years and introduces various forces such as rural gangsters. While solving the golden mystery, one comedy bomb after another is created, which once again entertains the audience. Bring a hilarious experience.

“The Past of Erlong Lake: Golden Tribulation” is produced by Hangzhou Yinhan Tianhe Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Haona Xuanyao Film Co., Ltd., Liaoning Yushi Brothers Film Co., Ltd., Liaoning Wudi Culture Jointly produced by Media Co., Ltd., Anhui Wuhao Information Technology Co., Ltd., and Ningxia Dianguang Culture Development Co., Ltd., exclusively produced by Taomeng Hetao Studio, and exclusively announced by Xiamen Taomeng Yinhe Network Technology Co., Ltd.

On February 17th, where there is money, there must be happiness.

You may also like

Goodbye Pinuccia Susani, historic PR of the car...

Di Lieba’s studio issued a statement denying relevant...

Levato (Bain): «In luxury, the thrust of high...

Frette, from textiles to lifestyle focusing on the...

Lisa Corti celebrates 60 years, balancing the charm...

The 2022 Industry TV Honor Ceremony will be...

The rental boom. Arval thus rides the growth

Jiu Jianxian took a sniper to live in...

Going to the garden party and experiencing K-POP...

Electric cars, here’s how to save more battery

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy