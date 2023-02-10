Nintendo Switch Online has always provided members with over a hundred classic games for Famicom and Super Famicom. Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct announced that it will expand its layout to the classic mobile phone GAME BOY series, allowing everyone to play GAME BOY games on the big screen. If you purchase the expansion pack, you can even play the GAME BOY Advance game.

Newly launched GAME BOY titles include “Super Mario Land 2: 6 Coins”, “Tetris”, “Kirby”, “Metroid II”, “Major Man” and “The Red Devil”. , and GAME BOY Color games include “GAME BOY Gallery 3”, “The Legend of Zelda Weaving Dream Island DX” and “Vario Paradise 3: Mysterious Music Box”, which are a collection of a variety of Game & Watch portable game consoles.

Nintendo Switch Online members who purchase the expansion pack for an annual fee of $325 can play a series of GAME BOY Advance games, including “Super Mario ADVANCE 4”, “The Legend of Zelda Incredible Hat”, “Mario & Luigi” Ji RPG” and “Mario Kart ADVANCE” and other works. “Kirby Mirror’s Great Labyrinth” and “F-ZERO FOR GAMEBOY ADVANCE” are also scheduled to be released in the future.

It is worth noting that both GAME BOY games and GAME BOY Advance games support adjacent Switch or online play. GAME BOY supports up to 2 people to play, while GAME BOY Advance supports up to 4 people to play together.