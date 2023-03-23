He National Electrical Regulatory Entity (ENRE) requested this Wednesday to the Justice that ban Edesur executives from leaving the country who were charged after the criminal complaint against the agency’s board of directors. The expansion was signed by the controller, Walter Martello, and the lawyer Miguel Priolo.

The writ requests the restriction for “Juan Carlos Blanco, Francesco Tutoli, Maria Alejandra Martinez, Victor Jose Diaz Bobillo, Monica Diskin, Giovanni Zanchetta, Jaime Barba, Alejandro Martinez and Valter Moro for the purposes of prevent them from avoiding appearing law in this investigation.

Among the arguments, mention is made of what was expressed in Resolution 307/2023, in which the provisional intervention of Edesur SA was ordered. Finally, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, had appointed Jorge Ferraresi.

Martelo made it clear that the Government maintains that Edesur “has intentionally lost its operational capacity.” Given this, he targeted the managers for “willfully frustrating” the electrical service during the last heat wave in March.

He also indicated that the measure is sustained for what resulted in 180 thousand users have been left without service on February 10, 2023 and this will generate in the following days low and medium voltage and repeated and prolonged interruptions of the electricity supply in the area where it operates.

On the other hand, he points out that the ENRE detected deviations and delays between the base of court claims and the information provided by the distributor to the regulatory body.

”The Distributor fails to comply on a recurring and systematic basis with the parameters of medium quality and, in the face of events of magnitude, the operating procedures for handling claims and replenishment of supplies repeatedly fail, denoting resource, operational planning and investment deficits,” he said.

In addition to other faults that were listed, they mentioned that the facilities that are from the Edesur concession area “They are not being repaired at the rate of public service needs.” In addition, he explains that if the high demand is transferred to other facilities, they become overloaded and go out of service.

The presentation was made this Wednesday in the court in charge of Julián Ercolini, in the case that is processed in Comodoro Py.

Argentine News Agency (NA)



