The Government is committed to strengthening the dialogue with the CGT to avoid a general strike

With the date of national strike scheduled for January 24 put by the Central Confederation of Labor (CGT)different key areas of the government of Javier Miley they appeal to accept the dialogue with union leaders to avoid hardening the streets.

The escalation of conflict increases and although they consider that Milei still has “70 percent support” – although they avoid specifying where the number comes from – they are fearful of the passage of time.

The CGT closes the dialogue with the Government and becomes tougher in the street

From the beginning, as even the representatives of the different unions that make up the Central Confederation of Labor (CGT), the dialogue with the ruling party was cordial and on good terms until the publication of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that directly attacks the established union system.

Milei’s Government is divided between the “conciliators” and the “hardliners”

Government sources explained to the agency Argentine News that the libertarian administration is divided between “the good and conciliatory“, in charge of building political agreements and garnering support, which could include ministers Guillermo Francos (Interior), Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital) and the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Martin Menemand the “bad or harder“, who mark the line of the administration, among which the President and other officials such as Patricia Bullrich (Security).

The Government of Javier Milei.

The Government’s intention via the area headed by the Secretary of Labor, Omar Yasinis to refine the dialogue established today with some isolated referents and even let it be known that the president is willing to receive them with the intention of avoiding the measure of January 24 that began with a mobilization to the Courts.

The first approximation of Armando Cavalierigeneral secretary of the Trade Union, with Pettovello and Yasín, woke up distrust and antipathy between the triumvirs and union leaders already in tension with the Government due to the limit on extraordinary contributions from members and non-members, better known as “solidarity contributions”, and the authorization of private companies to collect contributions from workers, without going through the social work established in the DNU.

Manuel Adorni criticized the CGT strike: “His vision is biased by other interests”

Despite the postponement of the scheduled meeting with CGT leaders due to the publication of the DNU, the president’s collaborators seek to appeal to the moderate wing of the center and do not rule out reviving the call to reduce tension and centralize the alternative dialogues already open, including with the presence of the President.

