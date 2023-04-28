The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreau, assured today that “the government’s priority is to resolve the economic situation” and added that “this week’s bullfight was irresponsible and embarrassing.”

Moreau expressed himself like this minutes before the speech of the Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata, where she celebrated the launch of the Néstor Kirchner Justicialista School, pointing out that “political training and government cadres are very important to manage responsibly.

Asked about a meeting of the top leaders of the Government, the head of the lower house stressed that “it is necessary that we reach an agreement on prices, salaries, retirements” and added that “Sergio Massa is busy and concerned about the economic situation and working every day to solve it”.

“It is always good to listen to Cristina because she is a statesman who defines situations and generates mysticism, it does our spirits very well and the ability to generate a militant mysticism that surely we will all leave here with renewed energy,” he said.

Lastly, Moreau added that “we must continue producing political cadres to achieve a generational and leadership change that we have considered for a long time, on such a symbolic day for what Néstor Kirchner meant for the recovery of the Argentine political system.”



