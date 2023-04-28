They rescue 63 migrants kidnapped by organized crime in northern Mexico

Agencies

The Government of Joe Biden gives a new turn to its immigration policy with the principle that inspires it: more legal routes of arrival and more difficulties for irregular immigration.

This time he does it with the pressure that on May 11 the health emergency due to the pandemic legally expires in the United States and, with it, the so-called title 42, which allows rapid returns of immigrants.

The United States fears an increase in the migratory flow on the border with Mexico and this Thursday has announced, on the one hand, more control measures and, on the other, the extension of legal migration routes to Central American countries (Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras ) and South America (Colombia). Among the novelties, Washington has agreed with other countries to create immigrant centers in the region, where between 5,000 and 6,000 applications will be processed and evaluated each month.

“We have the obligation to eliminate human traffickers from the process,” said the Secretary for Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas this morning. “We are building roads for people to reach the United States without having to depend on traffickers, but at the same time we impose consequences for those who do not use these roads and emigrate irregularly,” added the official in an appearance together with Antony Blinken, Biden’s foreign secretary. Authorities have detained some 10,000 human traffickers, or polleros, since April of last year.

Several Administration officials have warned this Thursday that the end of title 42 does not mean “that the border is open.” The norm, used for the first time in 1929 to contain Asian immigration, was rescued by President Donald Trump in March 2020 for health reasons, at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Republican opposition, led by Donald Trump, accuses Mayorkas of being responsible for an “invasion” on the border with Mexico and immigration has become one of the axes of political debate in the United States.

Immigrants are needed to fill the vacant jobs, but the Republicans have put together a discourse in which they try to identify them with crime.

The imminent end of the measure has strained the southern border of the United States. The authorities of dozens of towns that border Mexico have held extraordinary assemblies to prepare for an increase in the arrival of migrants. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, who leads the toughest wing of the Republicans in immigration policy, has reported this week that he will mobilize special groups of the National Guard to 33 counties to contain the flow, which could reach up to 18,000 crossings. illegal per day

