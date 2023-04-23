Home » The highlight! “Cirque du Soleil” is a stage you should see once in your life.[Kotaro Inai Blog]
The highlight! “Cirque du Soleil” is a stage you should see once in your life.[Kotaro Inai Blog]

This is Inai. How are you all doing?

It’s time to start a new life. I am in my second year at university, and I am determined to finish every single credit this year.

I think this season will be stressful, such as being busy and having to start new relationships. Of course, there is something to look forward to, but…

When I’m not feeling well, I feel like my heart feels lighter when I come in contact with entertainment.

Actually, I went to see the show of “Cirque du Soleil” the other day!

Of course, it was my first time to see Cirque du Soleil because I had no experience of going to see a stage performance.

There was a lot of prejudice about stage performances and shows not being arrogant, but I’m sorry. Go see it and you’ll see. It’s a masterpiece. I think you have to see it once in your life. It’s so spectacular.

I’ll do my best to shoot more! Well then!

